Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Kia Seltos SUV Achieves Five-Star Safety Rating in ANCAP Crash Test

Across the entire range, the Seltos SUV gets Dual frontal, side chest-protecting and side head-protecting (curtain) airbags are standard.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kia Seltos SUV Achieves Five-Star Safety Rating in ANCAP Crash Test
Kia Seltos ANCAP. (Image source: ANCAP)

Soon after taking the Indian SUV segment by storm, the Kia Seltos has now achieved a 5-star rating in ANCAP’s safety tests in Australia. The independent vehicle safety authority confirmed that all variants of the Seltos SUV achieved five starts, scoring aptly in four key areas of assessment.

Higher variants of the car also offer advanced collision avoidance capability. Across the entire range, the Seltos SUV gets Dual frontal, side chest-protecting and side head-protecting (curtain) airbags are standard.

ANCAP also stated that the S Plus, Sport Plus and LX Plus variants together with the S, Sport and LX variants fitted with the optional Safety Pack are equipped with a radar-fusion system which is capable of detecting and either avoiding or mitigating collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. This more advanced system also allows for crash avoidance at low and higher speeds, up to 80 kilometres per hour.

“We’ve seen some impressive results this year and consumers should be encouraged by the high standards the majority of vehicle brands continue to achieve,” said ANCAP Chief Executive, James Goodwin.

“The Seltos has performed well, but it is important consumers are aware that there are some differences in safety performance for the entry-level Seltos variants.”

“Base models of the Seltos miss out on some of the more advanced features available with the radar-fusion AEB system, and we would encourage consumers to purchase a variant which offers the enhanced collision avoidance capability as this can translate to real differences on the road,” said Mr Goodwin.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram