Kia Seltos SUV Achieves Five-Star Safety Rating in ANCAP Crash Test

Soon after taking the Indian SUV segment by storm, the Kia Seltos has now achieved a 5-star rating in ANCAP’s safety tests in Australia. The independent vehicle safety authority confirmed that all variants of the Seltos SUV achieved five starts, scoring aptly in four key areas of assessment.

Higher variants of the car also offer advanced collision avoidance capability. Across the entire range, the Seltos SUV gets Dual frontal, side chest-protecting and side head-protecting (curtain) airbags are standard.

ANCAP also stated that the S Plus, Sport Plus and LX Plus variants together with the S, Sport and LX variants fitted with the optional Safety Pack are equipped with a radar-fusion system which is capable of detecting and either avoiding or mitigating collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. This more advanced system also allows for crash avoidance at low and higher speeds, up to 80 kilometres per hour.

“We’ve seen some impressive results this year and consumers should be encouraged by the high standards the majority of vehicle brands continue to achieve,” said ANCAP Chief Executive, James Goodwin.

“The Seltos has performed well, but it is important consumers are aware that there are some differences in safety performance for the entry-level Seltos variants.”

“Base models of the Seltos miss out on some of the more advanced features available with the radar-fusion AEB system, and we would encourage consumers to purchase a variant which offers the enhanced collision avoidance capability as this can translate to real differences on the road,” said Mr Goodwin.

