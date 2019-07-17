Kia Seltos SUV: All You Need to Know About - Features, Colours, Connectivity and More

Kia has announced that the pre-bookings of the Seltos will begin on July 16, ahead of its launch in August. The SUV will be the company's opening act in the Indian turf and is expected to stir up things considering that MG got the pricing just right on the Hector. At its unveiling, the Kia Seltos impressed the crowd with the latest connectivity features and eye-catching design.

The Kia Seltos will be available in two trims - GT line, catering to performance enthusiasts and Tech line that is aimed at families. The Seltos will be BSVI compliant right from its launch. Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The engines will be mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, 6 IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission, thereby giving a range of engine and gearbox options to consumers that suit their needs and driving style.

In addition to this, here is a list of features that the Seltos will come with:

Navigation (8)

-- Live car tracking

-- Car location sharing

-- Destination sharing from the car

-- Live traffic information

-- Destination set with a schedule

-- Find my car

-- Desired destination search

-- Send destination route to the car

Safety & Security

-- Auto Collison Notification

-- SOS-Emergency assistance

-- Panic notification

-- Road-side assistance

-- Stolen vehicle notification

-- Stolen vehicle tracking

-- Stolen vehicle immobilization

-- Safety alert (Geo fence, TimeFence, Speed, Valet, Idle)

Vehicle Management

-- Vehicle health report

-- Auto diagnostic alert

-- Manual diagnostic alert

-- Maintenance alert

Remote Control

-- Remote Engine Start/Stop

-- Remote AC Control

-- Remote Smart Pure Air ON

-- Remote Door Lock /Unlock

-- Remote Horn & Light

-- Remote vehicle status

-- TPMS status

-- Fuel level information

Convenience

-- AI Voice command

-- Smart Pure Air (In Car Air Quality Monitoring)

-- Call centre assisted navigation

-- Trip Info/ Driving Behaviour

-- Share My App

8 monotone color options

--Aurora Black Pearl

--Glacier White Pearl

-- Punchy Orange

-- Intelligency Blue

-- Gravity Gray

-- Steel Silver

-- Clear White

5 Dual-tone colour options

-- Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl

-- Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl

-- Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl

-- Steel Silver with punchy Orange

-- Glacier White Pearl with Punchy Orange