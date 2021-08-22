Kia Seltos SUV Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Mark Since Debut in 2019 in India

Kia India, soon after achieving the tag of the fastest carmaker to record three lakh sales in India, Kia rejoices the two lakh sales mark of its flagship product for the country – the Seltos. The company also affirms a leading position in the connected car revolution with 1.5 lakhs connected cars sold.

Contributing over 66% of KIN’s total sales, the Seltos has been a trendsetter model. While 58% of Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to more than 35%. The Seltos customers also show their affinity towards diesel powertrain, which adds a healthy 45% to the overall matrix. The newly launched iMT variant of the Seltos has also seen a lot of traction in less than four months of its launch.

On the other hand, 1.5 Lakh Connected Cars sales affirm the brand’s technological advancement and understanding of the vast Indian market. While the Seltos remains the flagbearer of this achievement as well, contributing over 78%, the Sonet accounts for over 19% of the total connected Kia sales. The Seltos HTX 1.5 Petrol variant is the customers’ preference to drive a connected Kia home.

Speaking on the milestones, Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “Success milestones are always a huge boost to motivation as it enhances our passion for serving customers better. These back-to-back milestones are a testament to our commitment to bringing a revolution in the auto industry and catering to the new age, young-at-heart dynamic buyers with class-leading premium products. The Indian PV market is undergoing a transformation due to changing customer trends, increased desire for the latest features, and cutting-edge connected-car technology. We have made a conscious decision to launch game-changing products in popular segments introducing customers to a whole new experience of owning a Kia. Witnessing such immense love and trust for brand Kia in just two years is truly humbling for us.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here