Kia Seltos SUV Launch LIVE: As it Happened

The Kia Seltos SUV is one of the most awaited cars to launch in India this year and rightly so, as the Seltos from Kia Motors India comes with a lot of features, great design and is expected to have an aggressive price as well. The interest around the Kia Seltos has been so much that the Seltos managed to gather 6,046 bookings on the first day of bookings commencing. This is an average of over 250 Seltos bookings per hour! And in five weeks, this figure has crossed the 35,000 mark.The Kia Seltos has the huge responsibility of establishing the Kia brand in India as this is their first product for our market. Prior to this, Kia has already set up a wide network of dealerships across the country and the price plays a crucial role in the success of both the Seltos as well as Kia.