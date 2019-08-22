Kia Seltos SUV Launch LIVE: As it Happened

The Kia Seltos SUV is one of the most awaited cars to launch in India this year and rightly so, as the Seltos from Kia Motors India comes with a lot of features, great design and is expected to have an aggressive price as well. The interest around the Kia Seltos has been so much that the Seltos managed to gather 6,046 bookings on the first day of bookings commencing. This is an average of over 250 Seltos bookings per hour! And in five weeks, this figure has crossed the 35,000 mark.
The Kia Seltos has the huge responsibility of establishing the Kia brand in India as this is their first product for our market. Prior to this, Kia has already set up a wide network of dealerships across the country and the price plays a crucial role in the success of both the Seltos as well as Kia.
Aug 22, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)
The launch event of the Kia Seltos has concluded.
Aug 22, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)
Kia Seltos GT line G 1.4 T-GDI variant is priced between Rs 13.49 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Aug 22, 2019 1:01 pm (IST)
Kia Seltos D1.5 variants start at Rs 9.99 lakh and goes to Rs 15.99 lakh. (ex-showroom).
Aug 22, 2019 1:01 pm (IST)
Kia Seltos G 1.5 starts at Rs 9.69 lakh and goes to Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Kia Seltos has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh for the petrol model and Rs 9.99 lakh for the diesel model.
Aug 22, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)
Inquiring, selecting the desired variant and colour of the Kia Seltos, to financing the car, all of this will be available to do online.
Aug 22, 2019 12:52 pm (IST)
Three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty will be offered with the Kia Seltos for free. Can be extended by up to 2 more years as well.
Aug 22, 2019 12:52 pm (IST)
The Kia Seltos SUV will have the support of over192 service centres spanning across 160 cities in India.
Aug 22, 2019 12:50 pm (IST)
Kia says that they have already produced over 5,000 units of the Kia Seltos SUV in order to be able to meet the demand and have less waiting period.
Aug 22, 2019 12:49 pm (IST)
The Kia Seltos is fitted with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), a Traction Control System, a Brake-Assist System and Hill-start Assist Control, as well as front and rear parking sensors, sensing wipers and auto headlamps.
Aug 22, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)
Very aggressive pricing by Kia for the Seltos, it undercuts all the other SUVs in its segment.
Aug 22, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)
Kia Seltos Tech Line variant will be priced between Rs 9.69 Lakh to Rs 15.99 Lakh. The GT line variant is priced between Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh. (all prices ex-showroom)
Aug 22, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)
Kia Motors says that they are ready to meet the demand and will never stop the bookings for the Kia Seltos.
Aug 22, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)
Kia Seltos achieved 6,046 bookings on the first day of bookings and has now crossed 32,035 bookings in five weeks.
Aug 22, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)
The Kia Seltos has been fitted with BOSE 8-speaker system for best in class in-car audio experience.
Aug 22, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)
Despite having a BS-VI engine, Kia has put in a lot of effort to have a lower cost of maintenance than comparative BS-IV cars.
Aug 22, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)
3-year unlimited warranty to be offered on the Kia Seltos, can be extended by up to 2 years as an option as well.
Aug 22, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)
Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Calcutta will have spare part centres to ensure spare part availability across India.
Aug 22, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)
Kia Motors has established 192 service centres spanning across 160 cities in India.
Aug 22, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)
Aug 22, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)
HDFC and ICICI bank will provide online disbursement of financing the Kia Seltos, from Kia Motors India's website.
Aug 22, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)
Aug 22, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)
The in-car air purifier also comes with a choice of three perfume options to keep the car smelling fresh as well.
Aug 22, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)
UVO app lets you share the live location of the car and also remotely set the speed limit of the Kia Seltos SUV.
Aug 22, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)
The Kia Seltos will also have an in-built car purifier.
Aug 22, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)
UVO is short for "Your Voice," says Kia Motors India.
Aug 22, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)
A few of its notable functionalities include AI Voice Command, Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, Auto Collision Notification, SOS-emergency assistance, Remote engine start & stop, Remotely operated Air Purifier and In-Car Air Quality Monitor, Safety alert (Geo fence, Time Fence, Speed, Valet, Idle).
Aug 22, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)
The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users.
Aug 22, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)
The car comes equipped with the UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features.
Aug 22, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)
The Kia Seltos has been tested extensively in India with the BS-VI engine using BS-IV fuel, and that has not affected the car's performance in any way.