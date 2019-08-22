Kia Seltos SUV Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Details and More

English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
The Kia Seltos SUV is one of the most awaited cars to launch in India this year and rightly so, as the Seltos from Kia Motors India comes with a lot of features, great design and is expected to have an aggressive price as well. The interest around the Kia Seltos has been so much that the Seltos managed to gather 6,046 bookings on the first day of bookings commencing. This is an average of over 250 Seltos bookings per hour!

While at this moment we know quite a lot about the Kia Seltos SUV but today is the big day, as Kia Motors India will be launching the Seltos in India and revealing the complete price details for all the variants. On to of that, the Seltos has the huge responsibility of establishing the Kia brand in India as this is their first product for our market. Prior to this, Kia has already set up a wide network of dealerships across the country and the price at which they launch this SUV will play a crucial role in the success of both the Seltos as well as Kia.
Aug 22, 2019 11:20 am (IST)

We have already driven the Kia Seltos SUV recently and here's how our first impressions are about the car. 

Aug 22, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

The live stream from the launch can be watched here.

Aug 22, 2019 11:12 am (IST)

The Kia Seltos SUV is the first car that will be launched by the Korean automaker in India.

Aug 22, 2019 11:12 am (IST)

The Kia Seltos SUV is the first car that will be launched by the Korean automaker in India.

Aug 22, 2019 11:11 am (IST)

Welcome to the Live Blog from the Kia Seltos SUV launch.

Kia Seltos. (Image source: Kia)

The event is scheduled to begin shortly and we will be bringing you all the updates LIVE from the launch of the Kia Seltos SUV below.
