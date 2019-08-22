Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
3-min read

Kia Seltos SUV Launched in India at Rs 9.69 Lakh, Top-Spec 1.4 GT Priced at Rs 15.99 Lakh

The Kia Seltos has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh for the petrol model and Rs 9.99 lakh for the diesel model.

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kia Seltos SUV Launched in India at Rs 9.69 Lakh, Top-Spec 1.4 GT Priced at Rs 15.99 Lakh
Kia Seltos SUV. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Loading...

Kia has launched their highly anticipated Seltos compact SUV in India at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Seltos will go up against the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta in the the highly competitive SUV segment. The car is available in 16 variants spread across 8 trims.

Prices for the SUV starts HTE variant with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and manual transmission priced at Rs 9.69 lakh. The same trim with the 1.5-litre diesel engine can be bought for Rs 9.99 lakh. Above the HTE is the HTK variant which gets the petrol engine with manual transmission for Rs 9.99 lakh and the duesel for Rs 11.19 lakh. The HTK+ variant sitting above the HTK gets the petrol engine at Rs 11.19 lakh, the diesel engine with manual transmission is priced at Rs 12.19 lakh while the 6-speed automatic will cost Rs 13.19 lakh. The petrol options with the HTX variant comes with manual as well as IVT at Rs 13.79 lakh and Rs 13.79 lakh for the diesel variant. The HTX+ variant is available in just the diesel option with manual at Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh for the 6-speed automatic.

The GT Line on the other hand gets the 1.4-litre T-GDI engine that comes in GTK trim with manual transmission at Rs 13.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the GTX comes with manual transmission at Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh with the 7-speed DCT at Rs 15.99 lakh. At the top of the rung is the GTX+ variant that comes at Rs 15.99 lakh.

The Seltos sports Kia's signature design language with its signature tiger-nose grille along with LED headlamps and DRLs. At the back, the company has also given a metallic muffler effect to the rear bumper. The Kia Seltos also sports a contrast roof, slim LED fog lamps, pull-type door handles and a chrome strip on the A-pillar. It can also be seen with a chrome-finished window line that rises sharply towards the rear. The car boasts of prominent roof rails and a heavier chrome bar as well. The production version remains largely similar to the SP Signature concept as we first saw during the 2018 Auto Expo.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Longer and Wider Than Hyundai Creta, Dimensions Revealed

The car comes equipped with the UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features. The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users. A few of its notable functionalities include AI Voice Command, Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, Auto Collision Notification, SOS-emergency assistance, Remote engine start & stop, Remotely operated Air Purifier and In-Car Air Quality Monitor, Safety alert (Geo fence, Time Fence, Speed, Valet, Idle).

Also Read: Kia Seltos SUV Launch LIVE: As it Happened

On the inside, the car sports a segment-first 8-inch head-up display. It also sports notable features such as 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi. The car also includes a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi.

On the safety front, the Seltos gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM with high usage of advanced high strength steel (AHSS) that fortifies the Seltos’s core and keeps the occupants safe in an event of a crash. The car also sports front and rear parking sensors and blind view monitor as well. Working in tandem with the safety tech, the Seltos comes equipped with an array of advanced UVO connected car technology features. The car is fitted with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), a Traction Control System, a Brake-Assist System and Hill-start Assist Control, as well as front and rear parking sensors, sensing wipers and auto headlamps.

The Kia Seltos will be available in two trims - GT line, catering to performance enthusiasts and Tech line that is aimed at families. It is BSVI compliant right from its launch. Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The engines is mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram