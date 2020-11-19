Kia Seltos SUV Recalled in India Over Faulty Fuel Pump Issue, Diesel Variants Affected

Kia Motors India has acknowledged that some diesel units of Seltos have had some faulty fuel pump issues. The company has stated that they have not shared this with the public. The information came to be known through a technical service bulletin.

In the document accessed by the Rushlane, the Korean carmaker has confirmed the development. The document accessed has been dated October 5. The cars in question were manufactured between October 1, 2019, and March 13, 2020. The document clearly mentions procedures to inspect and replace the fuel pump if it is found to be faulty.

The report mentions that the fuel pump was damaged. There was a hole found on the lower end of the filter. In other reported cases, there was a crack in the plastic at the cylindrical head of the filter. It has also been mentioned that the fuel pump will be replaced without any charge since the vehicles were in the warranty period.

The car making brand has been very discreet about the vehicle’s reputation and is in no mood for any bad name to the vehicle. This is the first time anything of this sort has been reported since the launch of the car. It should be noted that this problem has not arisen in any of the petrol variants of the car.

The Kia Seltos offers a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine which generates 115 PS of power and 240 N of peak torque. The car works with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The diesel variant of the Kia Seltos starts from Rs 10.34 lakh for the HTE variant. The top variant, which is GTX PLUS Automatic, is priced at Rs 17.34 Lakhs.

Also Watch:

There is also a special edition model of the car that is based on the regular HTX variant. The special variant comes with cosmetic updates including the Raven Black 17 inch alloy wheels. The car also gets a Raven Black rear skid plate with fins. There are also some interior updates in the vehicle that includes leatherette upholstery with a honeycomb pattern.