Kia Seltos SUV Recalled in the United States Due to Faulty Piston Rings, 1.47 Lakh Units Affected

South Korean automobile manufacturer, Kia Motors has recalled its Seltos SUV and Soul wagon in the USA, owing to faulty piston rings which can result in a breakdown of the vehicle. The recalling action is poised to initiate on June 11 and will specifically include the company's vehicles which are powered by 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder engines. The company has urged all its customers to contact their officials for more information.

A problem in the engine components can result in an inconsistent heat management process for the piston rings and can potentially damage the entire engine. As per a report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this fault can result in a loss of power and increase the chances of a complete breakdown.

Kia Motors come as the second-largest automobile manufacturer in South Korea and belongs to the Hyundai Motor Group.

The primary cause of the fault is being cited as an incorrect heat treatment mechanism by the supplier that resulted in harder piston oil rings in the impacted models. After a while, the rings can scratch the cylinder bore and can conclude in a seized connecting rod and blow off the engine, according to rushlane.com

The South Korean automobile manufacturer is of the opinion that a mere one per cent of the total cars recalled may be impacted by the fault. The company also claims that no casualties and accidents have been reported to date but the report submitted to NHTSA mentions four such accidents.

The safety hazard can also result in an oil leak around the exhaust segments and can trigger an explosion. Drivers of the faulty models may also witness their vehicle's oil pressure warning light glow. Other problems related to the fault include abnormal noises by the engine as well as a rise in oil consumption.

