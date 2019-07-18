Kia Seltos SUV Records 6,046 Bookings in 1 Day, Averages Over 250 Bookings Per Hour

Kia Motors have revealed that its recently-unveiled Seltos has recorded 6,046 bookings on the first day. The Kia website received around two lakh hits on 16th July, from Kia online booking site alone is unprecedented, with 1,628 bookings coming in just one day. Kia Motors India commenced the pre-bookings of Seltos from July 16, 2019, across its dealerships in 160 cities in the country.

Vice President, and Head – Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India, Manohar Bhat, said, “Getting such an overwhelming response from customers across the 160 cities where we are present, makes us elated. It is a remarkable feat and is a testament to Kia’s unparalleled & extraordinary brand recognition and acceptability in India that our brand campaign has helped us achieve. Our mid-SUV, the Seltos is BSVI compliant from day 1 and is available in both petrol and diesel, with both Manual and Automatic options in all powertrains, it makes it an attractive proposition.” He further added “We are committed to the Indian market and to delivering the best and class-leading products. With our most modern automotive plant having 3 lakh capacity, we are fully prepared to make on-time deliveries and uphold the trust our customers have shown in us.”

The Kia Seltos will be available in two trims - Tech Line and GT Line - and will get features such as 8.0 heads-up-display, 10.25 HD touchscreen, a hi-tech sound mood lamp, a rear shade curtain, 360 degrees surround-view monitor, blind-spot monitoring, world’s first connect air-purifier, highly advanced proprietary UVO connect system for seamless and wireless communication with the car, 8-Speaker Bose Hi-Fi sound system and more. The Seltos will be manufactured in Kia’s 536-acre Anantapur plant with an annual capacity of 3,00,000 units. The mid-SUV will be launched in India on the 22nd of August and the bookings are currently being accepted for a token amount of INR 25,000.