Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kia Seltos SUV Records Unprecedented 6,046 Bookings on the 1st Day, 1,628 Units Online

The Kia Seltos will be launched on August 22 in two trims - Tech Line and GT Line.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kia Seltos SUV Records Unprecedented 6,046 Bookings on the 1st Day, 1,628 Units Online
Kia Seltos. (Image source: Kia)
Loading...

Kia Motors have revealed that its recently-unveiled Seltos has recorded 6,046 bookings on the first day. The Kia website received around two lakh hits on 16th, from Kia online booking site alone is unprecedented, with 1,628 bookings coming in just one day. Kia Motors India commenced the pre-bookings of Seltos from July 16, 2019, across its dealerships in 160 cities in the country.

Vice President, and Head – Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India, Manohar Bhat, said, “Getting such an overwhelming response from customers across the 160 cities where we are present, makes us elated. It is a remarkable feat and is a testament to Kia’s unparalleled & extraordinary brand recognition and acceptability in India that our brand campaign has helped us achieve. Our mid-SUV, the Seltos is BSVI compliant from day 1 and is available in both petrol and diesel, with both Manual and Automatic options in all powertrains, it makes it an attractive proposition.” He further added “We are committed to the Indian market and to delivering the best and class-leading products. With our most modern automotive plant having 3 lakh capacity, we are fully prepared to make on-time deliveries and uphold the trust our customers have shown in us.”

The Kia Seltos will be available in two trims - Tech Line and GT Line - and will get features such as 8.0 heads-up-display, 10.25 HD touchscreen, a hi-tech sound mood lamp, a rear shade curtain, 360 degrees surround-view monitor, blind-spot monitoring, world’s first connect air-purifier, highly advanced proprietary UVO connect system for seamless and wireless communication with the car, 8-Speaker Bose Hi-Fi sound system and more. The Seltos will be manufactured in Kia’s 536-acre Anantapur plant with an annual capacity of 3,00,000 units. The mid-SUV will be launched in India on the 22nd of August and the bookings are currently being accepted for a token amount of INR 25,000.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram