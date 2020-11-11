Kia Seltos SUV Scores Three Stars in Global NCAP Safety Crash Test

India-made Kia Seltos which was subjected to crash tests by Global NCAP scored three stars for adult occupancy protection. Among the two other cars that were tested with the Kia Seltos, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to score any starts while the Hyundai Grand i10 Scored two stars.

During Global NCAP’s offset frontal crash test at a speed of 64kph, the Seltos managed to secure three stars on adult occupant protection. Global NCAP’s test report showed that the Seltos’ structure and footwell area were both slightly ‘unstable’, and that the bodyshell was not capable of ‘withstanding further loadings’ during the impact.

Out of a maximum of 17 points, the Kia Seltos’ overall score for adult occupant protection was 8.03. In terms of head protection, the car scored only ‘adequate’ as both the driver and co-driver airbags seemed less effective on impact. Neck protection was reported to be good, while chest protection was rated good for the co-driver and marginal for the driver. Protection for the driver and co-driver’s knees was rated ‘marginal’, with Global NCAP noting they could come in contact with ‘dangerous structures behind the dashboard’.

In its report, Global NCAP further shed light on the Seltos' safety as the car does not come with standard 3-point seat belts for all passengers, and also doesn’t have standard ISOFIX child seat anchorages, which are offered only from the HTX trim onwards.