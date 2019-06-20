Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kia Seltos SUV Unveil: How to Watch it Live

Kia's tale in the Indian turf will begin today with the unveiling of the Seltos SUV in India. At its launch, the Seltos will go up against the Hyundai Creta, nissan Kicks, Mahindra XUV500, Tata harrier and the upcoming MG Hector.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kia Seltos SUV Unveil: How to Watch it Live
Kia Seltos badging. (Photo: Kia Motors India)
Loading...

Kia is geared up to unveil the Seltos SUV in India today. At its launch, the car will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier and the upcoming MG Hector. A recent teaser released by the company tells us enough about the exterior design, especially the front bumper.

From the looks of it, Kia doesn’t seem to adhere to the latest ongoing trend of bumper-headlights as we saw in the MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the Hyundai Venue. The front fascia is majorly accounted for the dominant tiger nose grille and slim LED headlights. The video also reveals that the company has given a metallic muffler effect to the rear bumper.

It is speculated to sport 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. In the flesh, the final product seems to carry a huge resemblance with the SP Signature concept that Kia had showcased earlier. The car will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Catch all the action live from the launch event here

The live event of the Kia Seltos is scheduled to begin at 12 noon, post which, we will post a link to their live event below. As of now, here is a teaser of the Kia Seltos.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram