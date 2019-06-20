Kia Seltos SUV Unveil: How to Watch it Live
Kia's tale in the Indian turf will begin today with the unveiling of the Seltos SUV in India. At its launch, the Seltos will go up against the Hyundai Creta, nissan Kicks, Mahindra XUV500, Tata harrier and the upcoming MG Hector.
Kia Seltos badging. (Photo: Kia Motors India)
Kia is geared up to unveil the Seltos SUV in India today. At its launch, the car will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier and the upcoming MG Hector. A recent teaser released by the company tells us enough about the exterior design, especially the front bumper.
From the looks of it, Kia doesn’t seem to adhere to the latest ongoing trend of bumper-headlights as we saw in the MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the Hyundai Venue. The front fascia is majorly accounted for the dominant tiger nose grille and slim LED headlights. The video also reveals that the company has given a metallic muffler effect to the rear bumper.
It is speculated to sport 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. In the flesh, the final product seems to carry a huge resemblance with the SP Signature concept that Kia had showcased earlier. The car will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Andhra Pradesh.
Catch all the action live from the launch event here
The live event of the Kia Seltos is scheduled to begin at 12 noon, post which, we will post a link to their live event below. As of now, here is a teaser of the Kia Seltos.
