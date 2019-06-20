Kia Seltos Unveil Live: Details, Specifications, Features and More

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kia Motors have been setting up excitement for the launch of their first product since forever now, and finally, today they are going to unveil their first product for India – the Seltos.
At the time of launch, the Kia Seltos is expected to come with 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and could come with a price tag that is expected to be in the range of Rs 11-16 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Sp2i Spied (Image source: Autoblog)
