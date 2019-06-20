English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kia Seltos Unveil Live: Details, Specifications, Features and More

News18.com | June 20, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Kia Motors have been setting up excitement for the launch of their first product since forever now, and finally, today they are going to unveil their first product for India – the Seltos.

At the time of launch, the Kia Seltos is expected to come with 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and could come with a price tag that is expected to be in the range of Rs 11-16 lakh (ex-showroom).
Jun 20, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

Kia has been teasing the Seltos before its global debut. Here's the latest one below.

Jun 20, 2019 11:30 am (IST)
Jun 20, 2019 11:28 am (IST)

The Kia Seltos will be manufactured at Kia’s facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh where it will be made for the world.

Jun 20, 2019 11:21 am (IST)

As per Kia - the name ‘Seltos’ is inspired by Greek mythology and the legend of ‘Celtos’ the son of Hercules. Representing the brave and assertive spirit of Celtus, the ‘S’ in the car’s adapted name implies speed, sportiness and strength.

Jun 20, 2019 11:18 am (IST)

The Kia Seltos will be the first car that will be launched in India by the Korean auto giant and will compete in the compact SUV segment.

Kia Sp2i Spied (Image source: Autoblog)

WATCH THE LIVE UPDATES BELOW:

