Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta Spec Comparison - Features, Specifications, Video Review and More

MG’s entry into the Indian market with the Hector SUV created quite a stir. Soon after the dust settled, all eyes were on Kia, which will also soon open its account in the Indian market with the Seltos SUV. We are dark on details about the pricing since the car is slated to be launched on August 22. We are not sure if the spell of new entrants will work on Kia’s debut model in India, but it will be induced in a segment which has seen plenty of action lately. The segment which is currently led by the Seltos’ cousin, the Hyundai Creta. The Seltos SUV shares its platform with the new Hyundai Creta, however, a lot of other elements that differ in the two monikers can help build up a worthy fight in the segment. Hence, before the Seltos arrives in the flesh, here’s how it stacks up against the Creta on paper.

Features

The car comes equipped with the UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features. The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users. A few of its notable functionalities include AI Voice Command, Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, Auto Collision Notification, SOS-emergency assistance, Remote engine start & stop, Remotely operated Air Purifier and In-Car Air Quality Monitor, Safety alert (Geo fence, Time Fence, Speed, Valet, Idle).

On the inside, the car sports a segment-first 8-inch head-up display. It also sports notable features such as 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi. The car will also include a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi.

The Creta, on the other hand, comes with a five-seat layout and dual-tone interiors. The car has fully automatic temperature control, touchscreen infotainment system along with 4 speakers including 2 tweeters for intensifying bass. It also offers leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls, 6-way electronically adjustable driver seat, console armrest with leather finish cup holder in rear seat armrest and rear AC vent. The new Creta also features sunroof.

Engine

The Kia Seltos will be available in two trims - GT line, catering to performance enthusiasts and Tech line that is aimed at families. The Seltos will be BSVI compliant right from its launch. Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The engines will be mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission.

Powering the base trim Creta is the 1.4L CRDi diesel engine which delivers 88 hp of power and 219 Nm of peak torque. The upper variants come with 1.6L dual VTVT petrol engine that churns out 121 hp, 151 Nm of torque and 1.6L CRDi VGT diesel engine that powers out 126 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The car gets two transmission options 6-speed automatic transmission and 6-speed manual transmission.

