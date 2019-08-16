Kia Seltos vs MG Hector Spec Comparison - Battle of the New Entrants

In a few days, Kia is set to enter the Indian market with its first model, the Seltos. As new entrants have lately been stirring up the sales in the Indian automotive market, all eyes are now set on the Korean manufacturer. Considering that the MG Hector did not think twice to eat into the sales of Tata Harrier, we can only wait to see how the competition shapes up. Till then, here is how the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector SUV fair against each other.

Features

The Kia Seltos comes equipped with the UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features. The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users. A few of its notable functionalities include AI Voice Command, Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, Auto Collision Notification, SOS-emergency assistance, Remote engine start & stop, Remotely operated Air Purifier and In-Car Air Quality Monitor, Safety alert (Geo fence, Time Fence, Speed, Valet, Idle).

On the inside, the car sports a segment-first 8-inch head-up display. It also sports notable features such as 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi. The car will also include a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi.

The MG Hector benefits from a load of creature comforts over the Harrier. While the Harrier is nothing of that sorts, it does lot lag behind with its 7-inch TFT MID coloured screen. Speaking of connectivity features, the Hector takes the cake with its i-Smart unit that has more than 100 voice-controlled features. The car comes with an integrated e-SIM that is independent of the user’s phone.

Engine

The Kia Seltos will be available in two trims - GT line, catering to performance enthusiasts and Tech line that is aimed at families. The Seltos will be BSVI compliant right from its launch. Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The engines will be mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission, thereby giving a range of engine and gearbox options to consumers that suit their needs and driving style.

The MG Hector can be availed in both petrol and diesel guise. The diesel engine of the Hector is that of the Harrier, in a different state of tune, chugging 170hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant is available with only available with a six-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, MG also offers an optional 48V mild-hybrid tech that adds 20 Nm to the existing torque figures.

