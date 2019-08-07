Kia Seltos vs Tata Harrier Spec Comparison - Dimensions, Features, Design, Review and More

A while ago, MG Hector launched its foray into the Indian market in the form of the Hector SUV. Sporting a price tag that was Rs 80,000 cheaper than the Tata Harrier and almost Rs 3 lakh cheaper than the Jeep Compass, the car stirred up a storm in its own segment. Soon after the dist settle, all eyes were on Kia, which will also soon open its account in the Indian market with the Seltos SUV. We are dark on details about the pricing since the car is slated to be launched sometime this month. Considering that the MG Hector did not think twice to eat into the sales of Tata Harrier, we can only wait to see how the competition shapes up. Till then, here is how the Tata Harrier and the Kia Seltos SUV fair against each other.

Features

The car comes equipped with the UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features. The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users. A few of its notable functionalities include AI Voice Command, Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, Auto Collision Notification, SOS-emergency assistance, Remote engine start & stop, Remotely operated Air Purifier and In-Car Air Quality Monitor, Safety alert (Geo fence, Time Fence, Speed, Valet, Idle).

On the inside, the car sports a segment-first 8-inch head-up display. It also sports notable features such as 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi. The car will also include a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi.

The Tata Harrier, on the other hand, ships with a 7-inch TFT MID coloured screen inside the cabin. On the outside, it gets automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, automatic wipers, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 14 function ESP and multi-driving modes that tweak the power output of the engine according to the road conditions.

Engine

The Kia Seltos will be available in two trims - GT line, catering to performance enthusiasts and Tech line that is aimed at families. The Seltos will be BSVI compliant right from its launch. Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The engines will be mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission, thereby giving a range of engine and gearbox options to consumers that suit their needs and driving style.

At the heart of it, the Harrier carries a 2.0-litre KRYOTEC engine, sourced from Fiat. As mentioned above, it is the same engine that powers the MG Hector and the Jeep Compass. In the Harrier, the engine churns out 138hp with 350Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission comes as standard throughout the range.

