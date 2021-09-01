Kia Seltos X Line Trim Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 17.79 Lakh

Kia has launched the Seltos X Line in India at a starting price of Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and can be booked at any of Kia’s 300+ touchpoints across the country. The Seltos X Line is offered in a first made-in-India ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ colour that extends a premium touch to the car’s exteriors. The car is also equipped with first-in-segment 18” Crystal cut Matte Graphite Alloy Wheels that enhance its strong and tough personality. The Indigo Pera Leatherette upholstery with Honeycomb pattern enriches the premium looks of the interiors and add to the distinctive style of the Seltos X Line. The Seltos X Line will be available exclusively with the automatic transmissions – G1.4 T-GDi 7DCT and D1.5 6AT.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “Seltos is a breakthrough product that laid a strong foundation and marked the beginning of Kia’s journey in India. This product has been an inspiration for the entire mid-SUV segment in the country, in a true sense. With the introduction of top-of-the-line X Line trim, we want to offer an even more premium, exclusive product that will consolidate Seltos imagery leadership and premium positioning”.

Apart from the first made-in-country ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ exterior colour, the first-in-segment 18” (R18-46.2 cm) Crystal cut Matte Graphite Alloy Wheels and Indigo Pera Leatherette upholstery, the Kia Seltos X Line hosts multiple exterior changes over and above the regular Seltos that adds to the dynamic look of the car.

Developed basis deep insights gathered from extensive research of the Indian market, the Kia Seltos has set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry and emerged as a revolutionary product driving Kia’s success in India. With sales of over 2,00,000 units in less than two years and over 40% segment share, the Seltos has been one of the top selling vehicles in its segment since its launch and has completely transformed the perception of mid-SUVs in the country.

