Kia Seltos X-Line Trim Unveiled Ahead of Launch in September 2021

Kia India has introduced a new X-Line trim of its popular SUV Seltos in the Indian market. The new Kia Seltos X Line was first showcased as a pre-production concept at the Auto Expo last year and features a more aggressive styling than the regular Seltos. The company has gone for the use of a dark theme in the styling and introduced several cosmetic changes that give the SUV a meatier and robust presence on the front. Seltos X line will be offered in a gunmetal matte finish paint job that also incorporates a black glossy treatment paired with orange highlight giving a stylish look to the SUV.

The design changes attract instant attention and the SUV gets a new smoky black grille. While the headlamp setup is the same one used on the regular Seltos, the Korean carmaker has added a smoked effect to it

The bumper has been restyled to make way for revised air dams featuring orange inserts. Though the overall silhouette of this new trim is the same as regular Seltos, the list of cosmetic changes extend to the new black ORVMs, along with a set of new alloy wheels with orange highlights. The change list continues to the rear resign and the SUV has a revised aggressive cladding along with smoked LED taillights.

Interiors

While the features of the interior on this X Line trim are similar to that offered on the regular Seltos cars, Kia has introduced a dark theme along with new faux leather upholstery. The SUV has the same 10.25-inch touchscreen display housing the UVO connected car system equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other offerings on the SUV include automatic climate control, air purification system, sunroof and many other features that are present on the regular Seltos SUVs.

Engine

Kia Seltos X-Line will be available in both petrol and diesel engine option. While the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit comes with output capabilities of 138 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is equipped to produce 113bhp of peak power with 250Nm of peak torque.Kia has mated the petrol engine unit with 7-speed DCT automatic transmission as standard and will offer a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit with the diesel variant

Price

Kia held back from revealing the details of pricing of the Seltos X line but it's expected that it will be priced higher than the regular Seltos that range between Rs 16.65 lakh to 17.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, for confirmation, we will have to wait till the official launch in September 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here