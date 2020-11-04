Kia Sonet Among Top 10 Selling Cars Within a Month of Its Launch, 11,271 Units Sold

Nearly a month after it was launched in India, the Kia Sonet has stirred up a storm in the segment. The car managed to make it to the top 10 best-selling cars of India after 11,721 units of the car were sold last month.

On the back of the compact SUV's sales, Kia Motors India registered its highest-ever domestic sales since its entry into the Indian market with 21,021 units sold in October 2020. The car remains one of the best sellers in the country with 11,721 units sold last month. On the other hand, company's first product in India - the Seltos - found 8,900 customers.

Kia Motors India has now sold over 1.5 lakh vehicles in the country and remains the fourth largest vehicle manufacturer in India after Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors. The ongoing festive season pushed the demand and is expected to go even higher. Apart from Sonet and Seltos, Kia also sells the Carnival premium MPV in India.

In October, Kia announced that it had received over 50,000 bookings for its all-new compact SUV – Kia Sonet. This milestone figure was attained within two months of opening of bookings on August 20, 2020. Kia says that the company received a staggering response from Indian consumers, with an average of two orders placed every three minutes since it started accepting bookings.