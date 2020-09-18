Kia Sonet Compact SUV to Launch in India Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]

Kia Motors India is all set to launch its much awaited compact SUV - Sonet - today. Kia earlier rolled out the first customer unit of Sonet from its manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Sonet is Kia's third product after Seltos and Carnival and competes in the hotly contested compact SUV segment. Kia has already started accepting the pre-bookings for the Sonet.

The Kia Sonet is the company’s latest ‘Made-in-India’ product which will be sold in various global markets similar to the segment-leading mid-SUV, the Kia Seltos. The company further announced that the commencement of mass production of the Sonet in India has been initiated after testing the vehicle for over 100,000 km in different climatic conditions and some of the most challenging terrains in India.

With this roll-out, Kia is looking at building India as the export hub for the Sonet to cater to the demand of over 70 markets globally. Prices for the car will be officially revealed on September 18. The manufacturer opened bookings for the car on 20 August. In phase 1, the vehicle is being manufactured only in India and offered to Indian customers first followed by export to over 70 markets including Middle-East and Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Read our Kia Sonet full review here!

Kia Sonet is offered with Kia’s signature UVO Connect suite of technologies, with a range of 57 features, remote control, navigation, safety, security and vehicle management. This also includes Kia’s UVO Voice Assist feature, which responds to the greeting, “Hello, Kia."

Currently, the bookings of Kia Sonet is open and interested customers can book the vehicle at any one of the company’s 265 customer touchpoints across 160 cities or can even e-book the car online by logging onto the brand's official website.