Kia Sonet Compact SUV Unveiled in India, to Rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue

Kia has unveiled its first stab at the compact SUV in India with the Sonet. In the domestic market, the car will take on popular offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV 300.

The Sonet is essentially based on the same platform that underpins the Hyundai Venue. However, Kia has gone the extra mile to carry over no similarities between the two. Unlike the Venue which shipped with an upright and butch stance, the Sonet carries over a design that is largely curvy in nature. At the front, the Sonet gets Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille. Sitting below the same is a central air dam flanked by matte-silver fog lamp inserts and large air vents.

The car sits on a set of large dual-tone alloy wheels. On the side, the car gets a backward sloping C-pillar that merges with a steep rear windshield. Unsurprisingly, the Sonet too abides by the recent trend of interconnected taillights. Ahead of its unveiling in India, the car has been spotted in South Korea that gives us a glimpse of the elements that will be in the production-spec version.

You can catch all the live updates from the world premiere by clicking here. The loaded feature-list of the car comes in the form of a two-layer tray to store mobile devices and other items while driving. Taking center stage is its high-tech digital display and instrument cluster, featuring a first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies. The Sonet will also offer drivers steering wheel-mounted controls, and the ability to select different drive and traction modes. Air vents in the dashboard feature a metallic, diamond-knurled pattern, a chic and stylish design highlight.

In terms of mechanicals, the car is powered by the same engines as the Hyundai Venue. This includes a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit delivering 120 PS and 171 Nm, a 1.5-litre petrol unit that produces 115 PS 144 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit that puts out 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The engine will come with an option of a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AT, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and the IMT.