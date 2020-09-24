Kia Sonet GTX+ Automatic Variant Price for Petrol and Diesel Announced, Costs Rs 12.89 Lakh

Kia Motors India has announced the prices of the top-of-the-line variants of its all-new Sonet compact SUV. The Sonet GTX+ 1.0 T-GDI petrol variant with 7-speed DCT gearbox and the GTX+ 1.5 CRDi diesel variant with 6-speed automatic gearbox – both are priced at Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

This announcement comes following the company’s recent announcement of the prices for the Kia Sonet. This is the third car from Kia, is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, and comes as a derivative of the Seltos in terms of features. Kia Motors had launched the much-anticipated Sonet in India at a starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). These are the prices of the previously announced variants:

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTE (5MT) - Rs 6.71 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTK (5MT) - Rs 7.59 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTK+ (5MT) - Rs 8.45 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (6iMT) - Rs 9.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (7DCT) - Rs 10.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX (6iMT) - Rs 9.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX+ (6iMT) - Rs 11.65 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol GTX+ (6iMT) - Rs 11.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTE (6MT) - Rs 8.05 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK (6MT) - Rs 8.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK+ (6MT) - Rs 9.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX (6MT) - Rs 9.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.65 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT GTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel VGT HTK+ (6AT) - Rs 10.39 Lakh

(All prices introductory, ex-showroom)

The Kia Sonet stands butch with an upright sporty stance. At the front, the car sports the brand’s signature tiger-nose grille with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh. At the rear the Sonet comes with heartbeat LED tail lamps and dual muffler design with diffuser fin skid plates. The vehicle will be available with a set of crystal-cut alloy wheels for a sporty and premium appeal.

Fuel Efficiency (in km/l)

D1.5 VGT 6AT – 19.0 (Best in the segment)

D1.5 WGT 6MT – 24.1 (Best in the segment)

G1.0T-GDi 7DCT – 18.3

G1.0T-GDi 6iMT – 18.2 (Best in the segment)

Smartstream G1.2 5MT – 18.4 (Best in segment)

The Sonet is available in eight monotones and three dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options are – intense red, beige gold, aurora black pearl, gravity grey, steel silver, intelligent blue, glacier white pearl and clear white. Meanwhile, the dual-tone colour options are – intense red with aurora black pearl, beige gold with aurora black pearl and glacier white pearl with aurora black pearl.

The Kia Sonet gets a minimalistic centre console that offers easy access to new features. The vehicle will get several first-in-segment features, such as a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies, BOSE premium seven-speaker system with LED sound mood lights and ventilated front seats.

In terms of mechanicals, the car is powered by the same engines as the Hyundai Venue. This includes a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit delivering 120 PS and 171 Nm, a 1.5-litre petrol unit that produces 115 PS and 144 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit that puts out 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. There's also a regular petrol engine with a 1.2-litre unit producing 83 PS of power. The engine will come with an option of a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AT, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and the IMT.