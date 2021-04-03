Kia Sonet HTK Plus, Seltos HTX Plus Variants to be Discontinued in India From April

Kia Motors has decided to discontinue some variants from its offering Sonet and Seltos in India. The company sent out a formal mail informing their dealers about this update. In the document shared, they mentioned that the decision has been taken on the basis of the client feedback and booking trend. The car maker will be discontinuing HTK Plus trim of Sonet and HTX Plus trim of Seltos. The brand has also asked all its dealers to not accept booking of these vehicles with effect from April 1.

The mail document accessed by Rushlane statesHTK Plus trim of Sonet, which comes with a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine teamed up with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired to a DCT gearbox, will now be discontinued. For Seltos, the HTX Plus trim the 1.5 litre engine which comes with a 6-speed automatic gearbox has been discontinued.

This is not the first time that Kia has discontinued variants from its line up. They had done something similar in the past for its Seltos variants. As of nowm there is not much information about the updated versions of Sonet and Seltos. If the grapevine is to be believed, then the South Korean company will soon be launching some impressive options for both the models.

According to the report, the soon to be launched top trim version of Seltos will be equipped with panoramic sunroof. The recently revisedSeltos HTX Plus after revision has be made available with quite a few sophisticated features like 8-way driver’s powered seat, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, UVO connected car tech, a Bose 8-speaker stereo system, Android Auto and Apple Car.

Sonet HTK Plus, which has also been recently revised, comes with three engine options, includinga 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. All these engines come with manual gearbox options only. The variant offers a bunch of fancy features like power windows, touchscreen infotainment unit, multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, and power adjustable ORVMs.