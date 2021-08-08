Kia Sonet Modified with Grey, Matte-Finish PPF Looks Bold: Watch Video

South Korean automaker Kia is climbing the ladder of popularity pretty quickly. Launched in 2019, Kia made its presence felt in the Indian markets with its debut model Kia Seltos. After achieving a solid footing, Kia launched its Sonet in the compact-SUV category. Sonet, now one of the most popular sub-4m SUVs, is giving a tough fight to other options available in the market, such as Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300. Kia products are already dipped deep in suave. However, some car enthusiasts cannot resist making major or minor tweaks in the car to personalize it. One such customer transformed its Kia Sonet and changed the car’s skin into a matte-finish paint protection film or what they call it in the car world, PPF.

Car Detailing Mafia, a car detailing studio, uploaded the video of the transformation on their YouTube channel. The car is seen entering the studio, all glossy and shiny. It is followed by a thorough cleaning of the car and rubbing the exteriors to get rid of even the slightest speck of dirt. Then, the entire car is covered with matte-finish PPF with utmost precision. Each and every edge is carefully covered, and the extra sheet is removed with a sharp-edged cutter tool.

Watch Video:

The car looks outstanding after the PPF job is done. It almost resembles as the car has undergone a matte-grey paint job. PPF has gained traction among the car-owners. It is believed to have self-healing properties that protect the car from scratches and small dents. PPFs are available in both matte and gloss textures. However, in this case, the matte PPF and the grey Sonet look made for each other.

Also Watch:

Kia Sonet is sold in Indian markets in three models – a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine, and a 1.0-litre turbo diesel engine. The car comes in three variants of gearboxes, namely dual-clutch transmission, intelligent manual transmission, and automatic transmission.

Keywords: Kia, South-Korean, Seltos, Sonet, Maruti, Mahindra, Tata, Brezza, XUV, Nexon, Matte, Paint Protection Film, Dust, Cleaning, Rubbing, PPF, Self-healing, Turbo Diesel, Petrol, Transmission

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here