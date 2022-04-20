Kia Sonet SUV CNG Variant Spied Ahead of Rumoured Launch This Year

The CNG car segment is set to get bigger in India as South Korean automaker Kia gears up to enter the space. Kia is reported to be working on the CNG variant of its popular mid-size SUV Sonet and the launch is likely to happen in the latter part of 2022. While an official word on the launch is yet to be out, a test mule of Sonet CNG was recently spied testing. Rushlane reported.

The spy images show the upcoming SUV wearing a prominent CNG sticker near the rear windshield confirming the new power terrain option. The CNG intake valve can also be seen placed next to the petrol filling cap.

The images show the badging of GT and T-GDi meaning that the CNG variant of Sonet will be built over the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that we have previously seen on the regular Sonet. The engine delivers an output of 118bhp of power and 172 Nm peak torque but the performance is likely to vary on the CNG option. By how much? We will have to wait for the official launch to confirm it.

The Sonet CNG is also expected to be the first CNG car to be built on a turbo petrol option instead of a naturally aspirated engine. Apart from the few extra badges, there doesn’t seem to be any change in the exteriors of the SUV and the interiors are also likely to be on the same line.

Sonet CNG will be placed against the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG in a segment that has little to no competition currently.

While initially, CNG was seen as a segment meant only for entry-level cars, the image is set to get a major upgrade this year. Apart from Kia and Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors is also coming up with a CNG variant of its popular mid-size SUV, Nexon. The Indian carmaker has already marked its debut in the CNG segment with the launches of Tiago and Tigor CNG variants earlier this year.

