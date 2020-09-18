AUTO

Kia Sonet Compact SUV India Launch LIVE: Design, Features, Price, Variants and More

News18.com | September 18, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
Kia is all set to launch the Sonet compact SUV in India today. The Kia Sonet compact SUV was first showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and ever since, has been one of the most talked-about cars in India. Recently, Kia had also released the teasers of the Sonet and having seen how the production-ready model looks like, it is evident that it follows an aggressive design language and is perhaps one of the best-looking compact SUVs in India. The Kia Sonet, upon launch, will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport. This is the third car that is being launched by Kia Motors in India as it comes after the very successful Seltos SUV and the Carnival MPV. We got a chance to drive the Kia Sonet ahead of its launch and came out pretty impressed with the overall product. We are expecting Kia to launch Sonet at a starting price of Rs 7 Lakh and going all the way upto Rs 12 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the top spec model.


Sep 18, 2020 11:32 am (IST)

At the rear, the tail lamps will have a connected 'one-piece' design, which too will be LEDs. 

Sep 18, 2020 11:26 am (IST)

The Kia Sonet features the signature Tiger Nose grille, headlamps with LED DRLs - 

Sep 18, 2020 11:17 am (IST)

We recently got our hands on the Sonet and here's our two cents about the car -  

Sep 18, 2020 10:49 am (IST)

Kia is all set to launch the Sonet compact SUV in India today. The car will be introduced in the hotly-contested compact SUV segment in India and will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV 300.

Kia Sonet Compact SUV India Launch LIVE: Design, Features, Price, Variants and More
Kia Sonet. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Check our live blog here.

Live TV

