Kia Sonet Compact SUV India Launch LIVE: Design, Features, Price, Variants and More

Kia is all set to launch the Sonet compact SUV in India today. The Kia Sonet compact SUV was first showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and ever since, has been one of the most talked-about cars in India. Recently, Kia had also released the teasers of the Sonet and having seen how the production-ready model looks like, it is evident that it follows an aggressive design language and is perhaps one of the best-looking compact SUVs in India. The Kia Sonet, upon launch, will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport. This is the third car that is being launched by Kia Motors in India as it comes after the very successful Seltos SUV and the Carnival MPV. We got a chance to drive the Kia Sonet ahead of its launch and came out pretty impressed with the overall product. We are expecting Kia to launch Sonet at a starting price of Rs 7 Lakh and going all the way upto Rs 12 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the top spec model.