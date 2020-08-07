Kia Sonet SUV India Unveil LIVE: Design, Features, Price, Variants and More

Read More

The much-awaited SUV from Kia Motors, the Kia Sonet, has been revealed. The Kia Sonet compact SUV was first showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and ever since, has been one of the most talked-about cars in India. Recently, Kia had also released the teasers of the Sonet and having seen how the production-ready model looks like, it is evident that it follows an aggressive design language and is perhaps one of the best-looking compact SUVs in India, which is set to go on sale in the upcoming festive season.The Kia Sonet, upon launch, will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport. This is the third car that is being launched by Kia Motors in India as it comes after the very successful Seltos SUV and the Carnival MPV.