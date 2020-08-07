Kia Sonet SUV India Unveil LIVE: Design, Features, Price, Variants and More
News18.com | August 7, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
The much-awaited SUV from Kia Motors, the Kia Sonet, has been revealed. The Kia Sonet compact SUV was first showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and ever since, has been one of the most talked-about cars in India. Recently, Kia had also released the teasers of the Sonet and having seen how the production-ready model looks like, it is evident that it follows an aggressive design language and is perhaps one of the best-looking compact SUVs in India, which is set to go on sale in the upcoming festive season.
The Kia Sonet, upon launch, will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport. This is the third car that is being launched by Kia Motors in India as it comes after the very successful Seltos SUV and the Carnival MPV.
Aug 7, 2020 2:27 pm (IST)
Take a closer look at how the Kia Sonet is like in our video:
The Sonet comes as Kia's third offering in India after the Seltos and Carnival. The car will be priced between Rs 7 lakh and 12 lakh and will rival popular offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara…
Aug 7, 2020 1:18 pm (IST)
And here's a detailed look at what you would see when you step inside the Kia Sonet SUV. Notice the large 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, large AC vents for better air circulation and how the infotainment system housing carries on seamlessly to the instrument cluster housing behind the steering wheel.
Aug 7, 2020 1:14 pm (IST)
The Kia Sonet looks bold even from the back. Notice the connected LED tail lights and the blacked out C-pillar design element which gives the SUV a sporty look.
Aug 7, 2020 1:10 pm (IST)
Here's the Kia Seltos Compact SUV, expected to be launched in India in the upcoming festive season.
Aug 7, 2020 1:09 pm (IST)
Alright, here are the images.
Aug 7, 2020 1:03 pm (IST)
We have just got our hands on high-resolution images of the Kia Sonet SUV. Here's how it looks in its high-definition glory.
Aug 7, 2020 12:57 pm (IST)
Here's a visual representation of how it looks like when both the front and the rear parking sensors are working in tandem, giving you an idea of the space you have all around the Kia Sonet.
Aug 7, 2020 12:54 pm (IST)
Adding one more to the feature list - the Kia Sonet will come with parking sensors not only at the back, but at the front too. This will definitely make parking this SUV a lot easier.
Aug 7, 2020 12:54 pm (IST)
Aug 7, 2020 12:50 pm (IST)
Kia Motors India is clearly aiming to have one of the best in-car infotainment system. They have already announced that it will have a 10.2-inch touchscreen, 57 connected car features and now, Kia says that it will also get a 7-speaker Bose sound system.
Aug 7, 2020 12:46 pm (IST)
The Kia Sonet will come with a massive 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Aug 7, 2020 12:43 pm (IST)
57 connected car features to be made available on the Kia Sonet SUV, including features like remote engine start/stop and remote air con controls.
Aug 7, 2020 12:41 pm (IST)
And for the auto enthusiasts, the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine will also be one of the engine options on the Kia Sonet.
Aug 7, 2020 12:40 pm (IST)
The Kia Sonet will have a long list of gearbox options including a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AT, 7-speed DCT and the 6-speed IMT gearbox. Yeap, those are 5 gearbox options.
Aug 7, 2020 12:37 pm (IST)
Kia says that the target customer for the Sonet is "young and young at heart".
Aug 7, 2020 12:36 pm (IST)
Kia Motors is saying that the Kia Sonet that will be made in India will be of a global quality and will be the exact same car that will reach Indian customers and customers across the world.
Aug 7, 2020 12:35 pm (IST)
Kia Motors is now speaking about whether the Covid-19 situation has affected their timelines. The company says that they took all the safety precautions and have run multiple pilot runs at their manufacturing plant and assures that the SUV is on track with its timeline.
Aug 7, 2020 12:31 pm (IST)
The Kia Sonet will also offer the choice of an IMT gearbox which allows for gearshifts like in a manual-gearbox driven car, which is through a gear lever, without the use of a clutch pedal.
Aug 7, 2020 12:30 pm (IST)
Aug 7, 2020 12:29 pm (IST)
The Kia Sonet will come with features like a Bose sound system and the all important in-car air filter.
Aug 7, 2020 12:25 pm (IST)
Kia Motors says that the Kia Sonet is a Made-In-India product that will be exported to the world as they aim to make India a global export hub.
Aug 7, 2020 12:24 pm (IST)
For those of you wondering, here's how the Kia Sonet looks like from the back.
Aug 7, 2020 12:22 pm (IST)
Here's a glimpse of how the interiors of the Kia Sonet looks like. More details to follow soon.
Aug 7, 2020 12:22 pm (IST)
And now it's time to take a look at the interiors of the Kia Sonet.
Aug 7, 2020 12:20 pm (IST)
The Kia Sonet will come with a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster.
Aug 7, 2020 12:18 pm (IST)
The Kia Sonet will have a dual-tone paint scheme with the A- and B-pillar being blacked out. However, the C-pillar will carry the colour scheme of the car - all of which give the car a bold look.
The Kia Sonet will be the second ‘made in India’ car from Kia, following the introduction of the Kia Seltos. The new model is meant to be a global product and India will get the same quality of the Sonet as other countries in the world.
