Kia Sonet SUV Teased Ahead of August 7 Unveil, Gets Connected Tail Light Design

The Kia Sonet SUV has been one of the most awaited cars of 2020 in India and it had everyone talking about it when Kia showcased the Kia Sonet Concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. Now, as we approach closer to the expected launch of the Kia Sonet in early August, Kia Motors India have teased us with how the production version of the Sonet SUV could look like. This was done through a new teaser video of the Sonet where we get as get a glimpse of the tail lamps of the upcoming SUV. As was showcased with the concept version of the Sonet, the car will have a connected rear tail light which would be LED units.

A screen grab of the Kia Sonet SUV from its teaser. (Photo Courtesy: YouTube/Kia Motors India)

As we found out during the Concept unveil of the Kia Sonet, it is essentially based on the same platform that underpins the Hyundai Venue. However, Kia has gone the extra mile to carry over no similarities between the two. Unlike the Venue which shipped with an upright and butch stance, the Sonet carries over a design that is largely curvy in nature. At the front, the Sonet gets Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille. Sitting below the same is a central air dam flanked by matte-silver fog lamp inserts and large air vents.

The car sits on a set of large dual-tone alloy wheels. On the side, the car gets a backward sloping C-pillar that merges with a steep rear windshield. Unsurprisingly, the Sonet too abides by the recent trend of interconnected taillights. Ahead of its unveiling in India, the car has been spotted in South Korea that gives us a glimpse of the elements that will be in the production-spec version.

Also Watch:

In terms of powertrain options, the car is expected to be powered by 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options on offer would include an iMT (AMT Automatic) gearbox.