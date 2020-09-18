Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue Spec Comparison: Features, Price, Variants and More

Kia has launched the Sonet compact SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The car is priced close to its cousin, the Hyundai Venue, which starts at Rs 6.75 lakh (ex-showroom). However, there are a few aspects that set the two apart on paper, here's a glimpse at the same.

Here's the Kia Sonet variant wise price breakup-

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTE (5MT) - Rs 6.71 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTK (5MT) - Rs 7.59 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTK+ (5MT) - Rs 8.45 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (6iMT) - Rs 9.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (7DCT) - Rs 10.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX (6iMT) - Rs 9.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX+ (6iMT) - Rs 11.65 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol GTX+ (6iMT) - Rs 11.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTE (6MT) - Rs 8.05 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK (6MT) - Rs 8.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK+ (6MT) - Rs 9.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX (6MT) - Rs 9.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.65 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT GTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel VGT HTK+ (6AT) - Rs 10.39 Lakh

(All prices introductory, ex-showroom)

Kia Sonet Design

The Kia Sonet stands butch with an upright sporty stance. At the front, the car sports the brand’s signature tiger-nose grille with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh.

At the rear the Sonet comes with heartbeat LED tail lamps and dual muffler design with diffuser fin skid plates. The vehicle will be available with a set of crystal-cut alloy wheels for a sporty and premium appeal.

It will benefit from electric sunroof and will be available in eight monotone and three dual tone colour options. The monotone colour options are – intense red, beige gold, aurora black pearl, gravity grey, steel silver, intelligent blue, glacier white pearl and clear white. Meanwhile, the dual tone colour options are – intense red with aurora black pearl, beige gold with aurora black pearl and glacier white pearl with aurora black pearl.

Hyundai Venue Design

The new Hyundai Venue boasts of a side profile which showcases a full volume wheel arch and strong character line, while the front Bold Mesh Pattern Grille includes the new Hyundai signature face. This unique character line continues through the tail lamps. Overall, the Venue's design seems a lot more mature and 'international' when compared to the Vitara Brezza. Also, the modern design of the front headlights, similar to that of the Tata Harrier, gels well with the overall look of the Venue.

Kia Sonet Interiors

The Kia Sonet will get a minimalistic centre console that offers easy access to new features. The vehicle will get several first-in-segment features, such as a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies, BOSE premium seven-speaker system with LED sound mood lights and ventilated front seats.

Hyundai Venue Interiors

The Venue SUV gets an electric sunroof, cruise control, voice recognition, rear AC vents, glove box cooling and more. It will also get first-in-segment features like a wireless charger, air purifier, HD display screen, wheel air curtains, Arkamys Sound and more. Furthermore, the Venue will also be India first connected SUV with the Hyundai Blue Link technology which gets 33 connected car features out of which 10 are India-specific features.

Kia Sonet Powertrain

In terms of mechanicals, the car is powered by the same engines as the Hyundai Venue. This includes a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit delivering 120 PS and 171 Nm, a 1.5-litre petrol unit that produces 115 PS 144 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit that puts out 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The engine will come with an option of a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AT, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and the IMT.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue SUV will come with Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. The Venue also gets 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmissions. Another first from Hyundai is the 1.0-Litre Kappa Turbocharged GDI Petrol Engine. Apart from this, the Brezza rival will also get the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and 1.4 L Diesel Engine. The company is also offering an option for iMT with the SX and SX (O) variants.