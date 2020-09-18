Kia Sonet vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Exterior, Engine, Features and More

Kia has launched the Sonet SUV in India with introductory prices starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The car will be inducted in the hotly contested compact SUV segment against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue among others. We have already seen how the car fares against its cousin and it's now time to glimpse how it performs against the segment leader - the Vitara Brezza.

Here's the Kia Sonet variant wise price breakup-

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTE (5MT) - Rs 6.71 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTK (5MT) - Rs 7.59 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTK+ (5MT) - Rs 8.45 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (6iMT) - Rs 9.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (7DCT) - Rs 10.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX (6iMT) - Rs 9.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX+ (6iMT) - Rs 11.65 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol GTX+ (6iMT) - Rs 11.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTE (6MT) - Rs 8.05 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK (6MT) - Rs 8.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK+ (6MT) - Rs 9.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX (6MT) - Rs 9.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.65 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT GTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel VGT HTK+ (6AT) - Rs 10.39 Lakh

(All prices introductory, ex-showroom)

Also Watch:

Kia Sonet Design

The Kia Sonet stands butch with an upright sporty stance. At the front, the car sports the brand’s signature tiger-nose grille with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh.

At the rear the Sonet comes with heartbeat LED tail lamps and dual muffler design with diffuser fin skid plates. The vehicle will be available with a set of crystal-cut alloy wheels for a sporty and premium appeal.

It will benefit from electric sunroof and will be available in eight monotone and three dual tone colour options. The monotone colour options are – intense red, beige gold, aurora black pearl, gravity grey, steel silver, intelligent blue, glacier white pearl and clear white. Meanwhile, the dual tone colour options are – intense red with aurora black pearl, beige gold with aurora black pearl and glacier white pearl with aurora black pearl.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Design

During its only-petrol transition, Maruti Suzuki has kept the exterior updates to a bare minimum, the Brezza’s nose now has a generous dose of chrome on its grille, which is complemented by a pair of projector headlamps and LED DRLs. The front bumper gets more attractive fog-lamp housings, and a restyled silver trim on the bash plate section.

At the rear though, there’s only a mildly restyled lower bumper, along with the fresh LED internals for the tail lamps.

Kia Sonet Interiors

The Kia Sonet will get a minimalistic centre console that offers easy access to new features. The vehicle will get several first-in-segment features, such as a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies, BOSE premium seven-speaker system with LED sound mood lights and ventilated front seats.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol interiors. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Interiors

Dominating the dash is the large 7-inch touchscreen ‘Smartplay studio’ system, below which there is uncluttered layout of sleek air-con controls and the USB, AUX and charging ports. Also, plastic quality remains the same, which is acceptable for this segment (Hyundai Venue sets the segment standard).

Kia Sonet Powertrain

In terms of mechanicals, the car is powered by the same engines as the Hyundai Venue. This includes a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit delivering 120 PS and 171 Nm, a 1.5-litre petrol unit that produces 115 PS 144 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit that puts out 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The engine will come with an option of a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AT, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and the IMT.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Powertrain

In its newest form, the compact SUV is equipped with the 1.5-Litre K-series BS-VI petrol engine. The compact SUV will be offered with a 5-speed manual and advanced automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid.