Kia Sonet with New Brand Logo Spotted Arriving at Dealerships, Here's How it Looks

It was in January when Kia Motors had unveiled its new logo globally and now, it is confirmed that the first car bringing this new logo of Kia to Indian roads will be the Kia Sonet. The compact SUV has been spotted arriving at dealerships with the new brand logo. Kia had said in January that the introduction of the new logo represents Kia’s ambitions to establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business.

The new logo was unveiled during a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon, Korea. The event saw 303 pyrodrones launching hundreds of fireworks in a synchronized artistic display, igniting and celebrating Kia’s new beginning. This set a new Guinness World Record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously’.

In addition to an all-new logo, Kia revealed its new global brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’.

A couple of weeks ago, Kia Motors decided to discontinue some variants from its offering Sonet and Seltos in India. The company sent out a formal mail informing their dealers about this update. In the document shared, they mentioned that the decision has been taken on the basis of the client feedback and booking trend. The carmaker will be discontinuing HTK Plus trim of Sonet and HTX Plus trim of Seltos. The brand has also asked all its dealers to not accept the booking of these vehicles with effect from April 1.

