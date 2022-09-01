Kia Sonet X-Line Launched in India at Rs 13.39 Lakh, Gets Matte Paint Finish

Kia India has announced the launch of the Sonet X-Line in India, which will also be the new top-spec variant of the SUV. The new Kia Sonet X-Line will come with a Matte Graphite Exterior colour on the outside, Sage Dual Tone interior, and differently designed 16-inch alloy wheels with a gloss black finish. The X-Line Sonet can be had with the 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine along with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission configuration which has been priced at Rs 13.39 lakh, as well as in the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with 6-speed automatic transmission configuration which has been priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, pan-India). The car can be booked through the company’s website and through its dealer network as well.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We, at Kia India, are constantly in pursuit of living up to the requirement of modern-age customers through exciting products. With the Sonet X-Line, we have showcased our designing prowess and offered a stylish & differentiated -looking compact SUV that truly complement the exciting exteriors and energetic interiors.”

He further added, “With a contribution of over 32% to KIN’s total sales, the Sonet has cemented itself as a segment disruptor and sculpted a niche for itself. We are certain that the Sonet X-Line will elevate the brand’s profile among upwardly mobile, young and savvy consumers who are seeking a premium and exclusive SUV this festive season.”

This newly introduced variant sits atop the current top variant GTX+ 1.0 T-GDi with 7DCT and 1.5-litre CRDi with 6AT.

