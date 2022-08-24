Kia Sonet X Line Teased, Launch Expected in September 2022

Kia India has teased the upcoming Sonet X Line on its official website. The sporty top-of-the-line trim of the popular sub-4 meter SUV is expected to hit the market in September. A confirmation on the final date, however, is still awaited. The teaser of Sonet X Line confirms the presence of the “Xclusive Matte Graphic” paint scheme that had made its debut on the X Line variant of Seltos. The X Line badging can be seen sitting with prominence on the rear of the compact SUV.

The new variant is likely to come with larger alloys as compared to the 16-inch alloys seen on the standard Sonet. The Seltos X Line features 18-inch alloys replacing the 17-inch units seen on its standard variants. Other upgrades to the design of the Sonet X Line are likely to include a blacked-out skid plane with orange highlights and touches of blacked-out elements across the body.

On the inside, the upcoming SUV could borrow the ‘Indigo Pera’ leatherette seats with the honeycomb pattern and grey stitching seen on the Seltos X Line.

While the dashboard could be finished in a black and grey dual-tone, other equipment and features are likely to remain identical to the present top of the trim GT Line trim of Sonet.

The Sonet X Line is expected to sport a host of upgrades in terms of design and features. however, the mechanical configuration is likely to be left unchanged. Kia could offer the SUV in the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine options with only automatic gearboxes.The diesel unit comes packed with abilities to churn out 115 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The turbo petrol engine on the other hand can deliver 120 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque.

Kia is yet to unveil the pricing f the Sonet X Line. The standard Kia Sonet retails in India at prices ranging from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 13. 5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Once launched, the SUV will be pitted against the likes of Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and the upcoming, Hyundai Venue N line.

