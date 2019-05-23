Kia SP2i SUV Interior Design Sketch Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2019

Kia SP2i SUV interiors revealed. (Image: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors, the world's 8th largest automaker, has revealed the interior images of its new SUV for India. Due to be revealed this summer, the SUV's interior makes a bold design statement.Kia Motors says that the SUV will be trimmed in high-quality materials throughout and will also get chic design details, such as metallic highlights in the air vents and a broad, sweeping dashboard, the cabin also maintains a focus on technology, creating a modern ambience to appeal to young-at-heart, tech-savvy buyers. The grab-bar on the passenger side of the centre console adds a sporty feel.The dashboard centres on a new 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation system. The centre console beneath allows certain features – such as ventilation and air conditioning – to be adjusted easily and safely on-the-move. Kia's Sound Mood Lighting technology can alter the cabin's ambient lighting to suit occupants' preferences.Byung Chul Juh, Head of Kia Styling at Kia Motors Corporation, comments, "We have focused on designing a cabin unlike any other in the mid-SUV segment, with a greater sense of depth and richness to the design. Our newest model will offer greater pleasure and satisfaction to our customers, with a premium-quality interior that benefits from sophisticated design details."Kia Motors is all set to launch the mid-SUV, which possesses the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV in a compact package, in the second half of 2019. The car's trial production commenced on 29th January 2019 and will be manufactured at Kia's state-of-the-art facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.