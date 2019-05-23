English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kia SP2i SUV Interior Design Sketch Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2019
The all-new Kia SP2i SUV is set to get features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and Sound Mood Lighting.
Kia SP2i SUV interiors revealed. (Image: Kia Motors)
Kia Motors, the world’s 8th largest automaker, has revealed the interior images of its new SUV for India. Due to be revealed this summer, the SUV’s interior makes a bold design statement.
Kia Motors says that the SUV will be trimmed in high-quality materials throughout and will also get chic design details, such as metallic highlights in the air vents and a broad, sweeping dashboard, the cabin also maintains a focus on technology, creating a modern ambience to appeal to young-at-heart, tech-savvy buyers. The grab-bar on the passenger side of the centre console adds a sporty feel.
Kia SP2i SUV interiors revealed. (Image: Kia Motors)
The dashboard centres on a new 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation system. The centre console beneath allows certain features – such as ventilation and air conditioning – to be adjusted easily and safely on-the-move. Kia’s Sound Mood Lighting technology can alter the cabin’s ambient lighting to suit occupants’ preferences.
Byung Chul Juh, Head of Kia Styling at Kia Motors Corporation, comments, “We have focused on designing a cabin unlike any other in the mid-SUV segment, with a greater sense of depth and richness to the design. Our newest model will offer greater pleasure and satisfaction to our customers, with a premium-quality interior that benefits from sophisticated design details.”
Kia SP2i SUV interiors revealed. (Image: Kia Motors)
Kia Motors is all set to launch the mid-SUV, which possesses the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV in a compact package, in the second half of 2019. The car’s trial production commenced on 29th January 2019 and will be manufactured at Kia’s state-of-the-art facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
