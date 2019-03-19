KIA Sportage First Drive Review – Understanding Upcoming KIA SP2i Compact SUV

Kia Sportage Interiors. (Image: News18.com)

2019 is going to be an exciting year for car buyers in India as two new car manufacturers will launch their products for the first time in the domestic market and both of them are Asian. The one we are anticipating with high hopes is the South Korean KIA Motors and the reason is that they will start their Indian innings with a compact SUV, the fastest growing segment here. Called the SP2i, Kia has already started the trial production of the SUV and while there’s still a lot of time before the production version hits the road, we drove the bigger Sportage SUV to understand the Kia products better. Here’s what we understood about the Kia brand and the SP2i SUV from Sportage-The Kia Sportage is a premium SUV with a unique design, unlike any other in India. At the front is the Kia’s trademark tiger nose grille, large stretched headlight and a large fog lamp housing with 4 element lamps. At the side is the sloping roofline and Y-shaped alloys. However, the best view is from the rear with a Porsche Cayenne inspired design. There’s a large spoiler, connected taillights and a skid plate. While we have already seen the SP2i concept at the 2018 Auto Expo, the premium design of Sportage means the SP2i will be one of the best compact SUVs in India.The Sportage is also incredibly spacious both inside the cabin and in boot. The door pockets are wide enough, while the under arm storage space is huge. The boot space is 491-litres and is deep. Not only is the Kia spacious, the cabin is also well designed and feature loaded. The all-black cabin looks sporty and has a nice premium trim used throughout the cabin.We liked the look and feel of the flat bottom steering wheel, the large gearknob, comfortable seats and audio quality. Even though the model we tested is old now and didn’t have a touchscreen infotainment system, the sound quality was superior and the SP2i concept will have most of the technology from Sportage, along with some additional features.In terms of the performance, the Kia Sportage we drove was powered by a 2-litre diesel CRDI engine with 185 hp power output and mated to a 6-speed auto gearbox. The Sportage shares its platform with the Hyundai Tucson. In all fairness, Kia Sportage felt like a proper luxury vehicle with precise handling, ample torque on the tap, a supreme ride quality that gives the Sportage a very plush feel and controlled NVH levels.The engine is powerful enough for occasional high speed driving and punchy enough for driving in slow traffic. While the safety, features, design are good in themselves, it’s the mechanicals that actually work in favour of Sportage and if Kia could replicate the same in the SP2i concept, it can very well be the best driving compact SUV in India. Once launched, it will compete against vehicles like the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300 and can be priced between Rs 8 to 13 lakh.