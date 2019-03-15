Kia Sportage First Look Review

Mar 15, 2019 01:10 PM IST Auto Auto Share

2019 is going to be an exciting year for car buyers in India as 2 new car manufacturers are will launch their products for the first time in the domestic market and both of them are Asian. The one we are anticipating with high hopes is the South Korean Kia Motors and the reason is that they will start their Indian innings with a compact SUV, the fastest growing segment here. Called the SP2i, Kia has already started the trial production of the SUV and while there’s still a lot of time before the production version hits the road, we drove the bigger Sportage SUV to understand the Kia products better. Here’s what we understood about the Kia brand and the SP2i SUV from Sportage.



