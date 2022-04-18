Kia Telluride 2023 Unveiled at New York Auto Show, Gets These Design and Feature Updates

At the ongoing New York Auto Show 2022, Kia finally debuted the revamped Telluride SUV facelift. The South Korean carmaker is modernising the popular Telluride for the 2023 model year with a new exterior style, more tech, and two rugged-ish new trim levels to select from. Kia has already issued a handful of teasers to keep the auto sector curious before revealing the 2023 Kia Telluride SUV to the public.

Kia is adding two new “adventure-ready" trim options as part of the revamp: X-Line and X-Pro. Both are designed for off-road enthusiasts, with all-wheel drive and improved traction control. The X-Line level has taken the spot of Telluride’s Nightfall Edition. The exterior has been completely redesigned from front to back for a more rugged appearance. The fog lamps are now layered on top of one another rather than being horizontally stacked. The Telluride’s headlights have also been updated, with each cluster now boasting two vertical slices placed side by side. If you can take your gaze away from these eye-catching changes, you’ll note that the brand’s tiger-nose grille has been somewhat resharpened, with a more pinched centerpiece.

In terms of additional equipment, the Telluride may come with a digital rearview mirror with HomeLink and also a smart controlled liftgate with an “auto close" feature. Under the hood, Kia has kept the same 3.8-litre V6 motor for the facelifted Telluride, which continues to deliver 291HP and 354Nm. The Telluride retains its 8-speed automatic gearbox and has all-wheel drive with a new downhill brake control option.

Telluride’s list of safety features and driver assistance structures is also updated with two innovative features: Intelligent Speed Limit Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance – Junction Turning, which applies the brakes automatically when the sensor recognises approaching vehicles while turning left at crossroads and believes a contact is likely.

On the inside, the Kia Telluride has been overhauled with two 12.3-inch screens, a redesigned dashboard, a new steering wheel, and a fresh interior colour palette. All of these modifications make the Kia Telluride’s interior appear much more upscale and polished than before.

The Kia Telluride 2023 now comes in three additional colours: Midnight Lake Blue, Dawning Red, and Jungle Wood Green.

The new Telluride was first spied in July 2021, when a test of Kia’s facelifted SUV was photographed wearing thick camouflage. The three-row luxury SUV first debuted in 2019 and was called after the town of Telluride in Colorado, USA.

