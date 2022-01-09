Kia to Hike Prices of Cars by Upto Rs 54,000 in January 2022 - Details Here

South Korean automaker Kia has revised the prices of its offerings in the Indian market. The company has increased the prices of both its SUVs, Sonet and Seltos and the premium MPV model Carnival. The hikes range from Rs 4,000 to 54,000 depending upon the model and its variant. The increment in the prices comes in the backdrop of Kia’s preparation to unveil another SUV model, Carens in the Indian market. The biggest jump in the prices has been seen in Kia Carnival variants that have received a minimum of Rs 50,000hike. Here’s a look at the revised model wise pricing of the Kia cars.

Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival Prestige 7 Seater, Prestige 6 Seater models have received the price hike of Rs 54,000, whereas all other existing models of the premium MPV will now cost Rs 50,000 more to the customers. With price revision, Kia Carnival now comes with a starting price tag of Rs 24.95 lakh that goes up to Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

Kia Seltos

All Seltos models other than the 1.5-litre Petrol HTE variant have received a minimum price hike of Rs 9,000. The X line variant of the 1.5 litre Diesel model of the SUV has now become dearer by Rs 9,000, whereas for HTK variant of 1.5-litre Petrol model and GTX+ DCT, GTX+ DCT Dual Tone variant of 1.4-litre Turbo Petrol model, the buyers will have to spend Rs 11, 000 more now. All other models have received a hike of Rs 10,000.

Kia Sonet

A total of five variants of Sonet including the 1-litre turbo-petrol iMT HTK+, and all offerings of 1-litre turbo-petrol DCT have received no price revision. The HTX+, HTX+ Dual Tone variant of 1- litre Turbo Petrol iMT and the HTK+ variant of the 1.2-litre petrol model have received the least hike of Rs 4,000. Barring the HTX and HTX Anniversary Editon of 1-litre turbo-petrol iMT models that will be dearer by Rs 10,000 now, all petrol models of Kia Sonet have received a hike of Rs 6,000.

In diesel models, the HTE MT and HTK MT variants have received a hike of Rs 10,000,whereas the prices of GTX+ AT and GTX AT+ Dual Tone are up by Rs 14,000. The prices of all other diesel models of Kia Sonet have been increased by Rs 20,000.

Meanwhile, the booking of South Korean auto maker's fourth model in India, Kia Carens is slated to begin from January 14

