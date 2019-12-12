Kia to Soon Unveil New Brand Logo After Over Two Decades: Report

After over two decades, Korean manufacturer Kia is reportedly set to ditch its old logo for a new one next year. Kia started using the current logo back in 1984 which has remained almost the same since then. The new design seems to come in the form of continuous writing. The new logo comes as a minimalist logo and is a well-thought upgrade over the current one.

We got a glimpse of the new logo at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show when the company showcased it on the Imagine concept. The new logo carries the company’s signature colour scheme of red and black. The Imagine concept. The car was based on the platform that underpins the Kia Niro hybrid.

The company is pondering over 5 models that it plans to bring to India in the near future. The list also includes the company’s popular Telluride SUV that will rival the full-size offerings in the domestic market that consists of models such as Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner.

