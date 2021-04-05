Kim Kardashian Adds Customized Silver-Painted Cadillac Escalade SUV to Her Garage: See Pics

Kim Kardashian, who is a well-known American celebrity, seems to have a pretty amazing choice when it comes to vehicles. And now, the model is all set to welcome a new ride into her impressive collection. Platinum Motorsport has built a custom Cadillac Escalade Platinum ESV for the actress and has shared its glimpses on its Instagram account. From the images shared, it can be noticed that the exterior of the car has been painted KK silver and was looking stunning as it has been lowered and fitted with the company's latest 26-inch wheels design.

The coat of KK Silver paint is likely to be a reference to Kim's initials. Other than that, the vehicle also has a mesh grille with a monochromatic Cadillac emblem. From the images, it can be observed that the windows of the SUV are tinted.

Talking about the design of the wheels, it features a large centre section with short spokes that are attached to the rim. A ring can be seen going through the spokes and is adding more distinction to the design. Captioning the post, the company also revealed that the images of one of the most lavish and classy vehicles has been taken by paid2shoot. However, it is not clear from the post if Kim has received the delivery of the SUV yet.

Also, there were no interior shots therefore it is not clear whether any customization work has been carried inside the luxurious car or not. On Friday, April 2, the Platinum Group also shared a small video of the SUV and has captioned it as good Friday heat.

According to a report by Motor1.com , the Escalade ESV has over 38 inches of screens across three OLED displays on the dashboard. The passengers in the rear will have access to two 12.6-inch screens. The other features include a super cruise system, augmented reality navigation system andan optional 36-speaker stereo with three amplifiers.

The vehicle is available with two engines -a 6.2-litre V8 with 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and a 3.0-litre inline-six turbo diesel making 277 hp (207 kW). Those who are willing to buy the model can select between rear and four-wheel-drive layouts.