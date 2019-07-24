Kinetic Engineering to Develop Gear Box, Axle for Electric Vehicles

Kinetic Engineering said it will soon initiate the development of axles and gearboxes for electric vehicles (EVs) in order to push for such mobility in the country.

The company sees huge opportunities in providing a complete powertrain solution and hence proposes to design, develop and manufacture two-speed gearboxes, and complete rear axle assembly along with the motor and controller, which is ready to fit onto vehicles, Kinetic Engineering Ltd (KEL) said in a regulatory filing.

The kits will range from one KW to 10 KW and will be useful for scooters, mopeds, passenger and load carrying three-wheelers and even trucks and buses, it added. The rollout of the kits shall be in a phase-wise manner starting with the two and three-wheeler segment leading to higher KW powertrains. Currently, such kits are imported mainly from China.

The company expects to service around 400,000 units across three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and mini four-wheel applications by the year 2025, having a business potential of more than Rs 200 crore, KEL Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia said.

The Pune-based company has a manufacturing unit in Ahmednagar which rolls out around 75 different auto components.