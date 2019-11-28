Kinetic Green and Autoline Industries Sign Partnership for Development of e-Cycles

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, Pune (“Kinetic”), a leading auto components manufacturer have signed an agreement for joint development and nationwide marketing of electric-bicycles (“E-Cycle”).

Under the alliance, Autoline will undertake the development of the E-cycle critical assemblies with almost 100% per cent indigenous content. Autoline in association with Kinetic Green has successfully developed their first 2 models of E-Cycles named as “E-Speed” with in-depth R&D over the last 18 months. Both the models will be available at a price of Rs 24,999.

Autoline will utilise its existing capacity to manufacture the E-Cycles. At present, Autoline has a capacity to assemble 1,000 E-Cycles per month which can be expanded up to 10,000 E-Cycles per month. Initially, Kinetic and Autoline will introduce E-Cycles in two variants and will later introduce more models as per market demand.

The “E- Speed” will be built at Autoline Industries’ Pune plant and are built on the Make in India principle. They offer a top speed of 25 kmph and can run 30 km on a single charge. Vehicles are equipped with Lithium-ion batteries and it takes only 3 hours to fully charge the batteries. The battery is detachable and lightweight, enabling it to be carried home for charging on a simple domestic socket, just like a mobile phone. The vehicle works on an electric-assist principal, thereby the riders can either choose to pedal the bicycle, for exercise/on slopes or to save battery or they can have fun ride by using the electric powertrain. The vehicles are easy to use and are suitable for both male and female customers. The “E-Speed” can be useful for customers like students in urban or rural areas, courier deliveries, short-distance delivery needs, hotels and resorts, large Industrial Campuses, Gated Communities etc.

