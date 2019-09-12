Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kinetic Green Partners With MahaMetro to Provide e-Rickshaws for Last-Mile Connectivity

As part of this, MoU Kinetic Green will be providing its electric three-wheeler ‘Kinetic Safar’.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
Kinetic Green Partners With MahaMetro to Provide e-Rickshaws for Last-Mile Connectivity
Fleet of Kinetic Green' electric vehicle Kinetic Safar. (Image source: Kinetic Energy)
Loading...

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited have signed an MoU with the MahaMetro to provide last mile connectivity with e-rickshaws to commuters. As part of this, MoU Kinetic Green will be providing its electric three-wheeler ‘Kinetic Safar’.

‘Kinetic Safar’ is India’s first ARAI approved electric 3 Wheeler. These electric vehicles can be booked from a mobile app and people will be able to pay online through card or mobile payment methods. Currently, as part of the initial pilot, this e-rickshaw service will be made available to commuters at Khapri, New Airport, Airport South, Airport Jaiprakash Nagar, Sitabardi Subhash Nagar and Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station.

While confirming this association Ms Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy to partner with MahaMetro to provide an environment-friendly yet the cost-effective mode of last-mile transport to their passengers. With this MoU, we will be offering affordable rides at Rs 10 per ride to commuters of MahaMetro and I think this will also contribute to increasing popularity of the metro services. With this MoU, we will be starting with a pilot batch of 20 vehicles and then eventually we will ramp to 15 vehicles per station. Kinetic Green has been providing similar fleet operation for last-mile connectivity at Kochi Metro successfully and we are confident that the citizens of Nagpur will be pleased with this service.”

Speaking about the association with Kinetic Green, Dr Brijesh Dixit, MD MahaMetro said, “We are excited to partner with Kinetic Green to provide e-rickshaws to our commuters in Nagpur. At MahaMetro we always have a sensitive approach towards the environment, therefore, our Rail Projects are one of the greenest projects in India with up to 65% energy to come from solar panels.”

MahaMetro Nagpur has begun to establish charging stations at all their metro stations. Currently, the charging station at Khapri Airport metro station is ready.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
