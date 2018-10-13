Kinetic Group Announce Tie-Up with Hyosung, FB Mondial in India, Launches 7 Products

Norton Dominator. (Image: Motoroyale)

Motoroyale, Kinetic group’s venture of multi-brand superbikes, has announced three further global brand tie-ups, and the launch of seven new superbikes in India. As the country’s first multi-brand super bike manufacturer, Motoroyale will provide Supersports, Street Nakeds, Cruisers, Hipsters, Off Roaders, Tourers and many other motorcycle segments in India through showrooms in the 6 top cities in India in phase 1.The company announced their first brand association with MV Agusta, an iconic Italian brand in May 2016, followed by an international joint venture with Norton, a legendary British motorcycle brand in November 2017. Now, Motoroyale announces their tie-up with three additional international brands - SWM, FB Mondial and Hyosung.SWM and FB Mondial are both Italian heritage brands, while Hyosung is based out of South Korea and was first launched in India by the Kinetic group and has a base of 7000 customers. Motoroyale unveiled 7 new products from different categories too.The newly launched products include MV Agusta’s Brutale 800 RR, Limited Edition Norton Commando and Dominator, SWM SuperDual, FB Mondial HPS 300, Hyosung: Aquila 650 and GT 250 R.The motorcycles will be assembled in India at Kinetic’s plant in a dedicated space for Motoroyale stretched over 52 acres in Ahmednagar, that holds a capacity of assembling 30,000 vehicles annually. Motoroyale has set up facilities for engine and vehicle assemblies for its various brands taking into consideration the product quality and service.Motoroyale will launch 6 new dealerships in Thane - Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin and Bangalore in phase 1 and 12 new ones are expected in the next one year.