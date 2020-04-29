Kinetic Introduces Range of Fogging and Spraying e-vehicles in India

To curb the spread of the Coronavirus, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited has launched a range of Green solutions that disinfect the indoor and outdoor areas.

The company has introduced three offerings, including Kinetic e-fogger and e-sprayer range for disinfecting outdoor areas like public places, slums, large industrial campuses, hospitals, factories and residential townships; as well as a portable UV Sanitizer, suitable for disinfecting indoor areas like hospital rooms, offices etc.

The innovations include a novel water-based fogging solution, Kinetic e-Fogger. Using advanced but green technology, Kinetic Green is propagating Cold Fogging instead of Thermal Fogging. Cold Fogging uses Water as carrier instead of harmful Diesel used in Thermal Fogging, but is equally effective as Thermal Fogging.

Kinetic Safar, the indigenously designed battery-operated electric three-wheeler is used for the spraying and fogging operation. This mobile disinfecting solution can travel even in congested areas or small lanes of slums or congested old city areas, which are difficult to cover in a large vehicle or extremely time consuming and ineffective on foot. These convenient and green solutions can assist in overcoming the spread of the disease in these crucial areas.

As the Fogging and Spraying equipment is mounted on Kinetic’s Electric vehicles rather than on a diesel vehicle, they offer a green solution without any noise, vibration and air pollution. Kinetic e-Fogger and e-Sprayer vehicles are extremely economical with an operating cost of only 50 paisa/km. Kinetic e-vehicles have an ideal speed required for fogging with a very low maintenance cost. The vehicles are well-equipped to have both water-based and diesel-based fogging option.

The third product, a UV Sanitizer has been developed by Kinetic for satization of indoor areas such as rooms of hospitals, ambulance, buses or offices. It uses Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) disinfection method where short-wavelength ultraviolet (ultraviolet C or UVC) light is activated to kill or inactivate micro-organisms in the vicinity. It has been used primarily in medical sanitation and sterile work facilities. There will be two portable models suitable for different areas of 100 sq. ft and 500 sq. ft. and will be quite effective to also sanitize the hutments in Dharavi slums etc. This proprietary technology is being developed by Kinetic Group company, Kinetic Communications, and will be marketed and serviced by Kinetic Green dealers all across the country.

Company has fully developed the supply chain and completed development as well as testing of its solutions. Few of the e-fogger vehicles are already running in few places like Panvel in Maharashtra, and Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh. Company is in discussion with many Urban Local Bodies in India including various Maharashtra Government Authorities and expects to deliver many more in coming weeks, especially to assist the authorities in their efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus in congested areas like slums in Mumbai and Peths in Pune.

