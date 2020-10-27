Kinetic Safar Jumbo 1-Ton Electric Three Wheeler With 120-Km Range Launched in India

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited has launched the Kinetic Safar Jumbo in India. The electric three-wheeler is designed ground up at Kinetic’s DSIR recognized EV R&D lab, packed with advanced technology features and boasts of 100 percent indigenous parts.

The new Kinetic Safar Jumbo, which falls under L5 category, has a GVW of over 1 ton, with a specially developed cargo box with close to 150 sq ft cubit capacity and a payload of 500kg. This makes is greatly suitable for requirements of many segments, starting with the needs of the growing e-commerce segment for home delivery of various kinds of orders including groceries. Further, the vehicle is suitable for distribution of gas cylinders and water, for waste collection and management, delivery of FMCG goods from whole sellers to retailers home delivery of white goods, and special applications like “sabzi or meals on wheels” etc.

Kinetic claims a running cost of as low as 50 paise per km as against over Rs 3 per km for the diesel engine based cargo three-wheelers.

At a top speed of 55 kmph and gradeability of 10 degrees, the vehicle is suitable for all cities in India, big or small, and has been designed keeping Indian road conditions in mind. The indigenously designed vehicle is packed with modern technology and hi-tech features which include full steel body for durability and safety, strong CED coated steel chassis, digital cluster, dynamic SOC, CAN based controller with interactive Kinetic Konnect APP and GPS, independent rear suspension giving better stability, hydraulic brakes and a unique gear box designed by Kinetic Engineering, group company that is an expert in transmission systems.

Safar Jumbo is equipped with Lithium ion battery pack designed to give a range of 120 km on a single charge. The vehicle will also be available on Swappable Battery Platform. The electric loader that is a ground up new EV innovation developed in India with a strong local supply chain will qualify for the FAME II subsidy offered by the government to customers and will come with best in class warranty of 3 years.