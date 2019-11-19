King of Poverty-Ridden Eswatini Buys 19 Rolls-Royce Cars Worth Rs 175 Crores for His 15 Wives

King Mswati III of Eswatini- formerly Swaziland and the head of the Swazi Royal Family recently spent a whopping USD 24.4 million (approximately Rs. 175 crores) to purchase 19 Rolls Royce super-luxury saloons for his 15 wives, reported CarToq. Among the 19 Rolls-Royce that the king of poverty-stricken country purchased, a Royce Cullinan was specially customised for him.

Describing the situation "heartbreaking", a journalist from Mpumalanga in South Africa, Mzilikazi wa Afrika, also shared pictures of the King Mswati III’s Rolls Royce cars on Twitter.

HEARTBREAKING NEWS: Amidst all the economic challenges eSwazitini, King Mswati III yesterday decided to bless his wives with very expensive wheels 2 pic.twitter.com/2g9P7Z32OW — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) October 30, 2019

She also wrote that as per unconfirmed reports, four trucks were loaded with Rolls Royce cars and a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that it was 4 trucks loaded with 20 Rolls Royce and one Rolls Royce Cullinan pic.twitter.com/lgQSpdurmY — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) October 30, 2019

The journalist also shared a video of the luxurious cars that the King has purchased for his wives, plying on roads.

HEARTBREAKING NEWS: Amidst all the economic challenges eSwazitini, King Mswati III yesterday decided to bless his wives with very expensive wheels pic.twitter.com/QzGTT1uvfC — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) October 30, 2019

As per report by news.co.au, the King, who renamed the country the Kingdom of eSwatini in April last year, has ordered dozens of BMWs and SUVs for the Swazi Royal Family that has 23 of his children.

The new Rolls Royce and BMW cars have added to King Mswati III's fleet of luxury vehicles that includes 20 Mercedes Maybach Pullman, a Maybach 62 and a BMW X6, the former report said.

Not just lavish cars, the King of the eSwatini, where a majority of the population is living in poverty, also has a couple of private jets for his personal use along with his own airport.

The luxurious vehicles owned by the King have not only cost him a lot at the time of purchase but he will have to keep shelling out a good amount for maintaining these cars.

Mswati III was crowned in 1986 when he was mere 18. He became the youngest ruling monarch in the world at the time he was crowned.

