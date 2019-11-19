Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

King of Poverty-Ridden Eswatini Buys 19 Rolls-Royce Cars Worth Rs 175 Crores for His 15 Wives

The new Rolls Royce and BMW cars have added to King Mswati III's fleet of luxury vehicles that includes 20 Mercedes Maybach Pullman, a Maybach 62 and a BMW X6.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
King of Poverty-Ridden Eswatini Buys 19 Rolls-Royce Cars Worth Rs 175 Crores for His 15 Wives
The 19 Rolls-Royce being transported. (Image source: Twitter/Mzilikazi wa Afrika)

King Mswati III of Eswatini- formerly Swaziland and the head of the Swazi Royal Family recently spent a whopping USD 24.4 million (approximately Rs. 175 crores) to purchase 19 Rolls Royce super-luxury saloons for his 15 wives, reported CarToq. Among the 19 Rolls-Royce that the king of poverty-stricken country purchased, a Royce Cullinan was specially customised for him.

Describing the situation "heartbreaking", a journalist from Mpumalanga in South Africa, Mzilikazi wa Afrika, also shared pictures of the King Mswati III’s Rolls Royce cars on Twitter.

She also wrote that as per unconfirmed reports, four trucks were loaded with Rolls Royce cars and a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The journalist also shared a video of the luxurious cars that the King has purchased for his wives, plying on roads.

As per report by news.co.au, the King, who renamed the country the Kingdom of eSwatini in April last year, has ordered dozens of BMWs and SUVs for the Swazi Royal Family that has 23 of his children.

The new Rolls Royce and BMW cars have added to King Mswati III's fleet of luxury vehicles that includes 20 Mercedes Maybach Pullman, a Maybach 62 and a BMW X6, the former report said.

Not just lavish cars, the King of the eSwatini, where a majority of the population is living in poverty, also has a couple of private jets for his personal use along with his own airport.

The luxurious vehicles owned by the King have not only cost him a lot at the time of purchase but he will have to keep shelling out a good amount for maintaining these cars.

Mswati III was crowned in 1986 when he was mere 18. He became the youngest ruling monarch in the world at the time he was crowned.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram