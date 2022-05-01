KL Rahul Car Collection: From Lamborghini to BMW, Here's What the LSG Captain Owns

Besides luxury apartments, swanky watches, and high-end fashion, what most celebrities are fond of are flashy cars. And this also holds true for cricketers like KL Rahul who has emerged as the mainstay for the Indian cricket team in all the three formats.

From sports cars, luxury sedans to an SUV, KL Rahul has invested significantly in automobiles and owns an eye-popping collection of cars. So, here is the list of the swanky cars that the Lucknow Super Giants captain has in his fleet.

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

Lamborghini is synonymous with speed and elegance and KL Rahul has made sure to have one in his garage. The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is among the fastest cars of the world and can clock 0-100 kmph in just over 2.6 seconds. This startling performance is due to its 5.2-litre V10 engine that can produce 631 hp of max power and 565 Nm of peak torque. It has a price tag of around Rs 5 crore in India, according to Car Blog India.

https://www.carblogindia.com/car-collection-of-kl-rahul/

BMW 5-Series

KL Rahul also happens to own a BMW 5-series with a number plate reading ‘KLR’. Under the hood, the sedan has a 3.0-litre diesel engine that can produce 600 Nm of peak torque and 262 hp of max power. It can clock a top speed of 250 kmph and costs around Rs 70 lakh.

Aston Martin DB11

Apart from Lamborghini, KL Rahul also enjoys a power-packed ride in his Aston Martin DB11. The grand tourer is powered by a 5.2-litre V12 engine with 630 hp and 700 Nm peak power and torque output. It can zoom from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and is priced at over Rs 3 crore in India.

Mercedes-Benz C43

Next in KL Rahul’s fleet is the over Rs 75 lakh worth luxurious coupe, Mercedes-Benz C43. The coupe too doesn’t lack in power and can reach 0-100 kmph in a little over 4.2 seconds. It is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that can produce 520 Nm of peak torque and 384 hp of max power.

Range Rover Velar

To not miss out on an SUV, the cricketer also owns a luxury Range Rover Velar. With a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, the SUV can churn out 365 Nm of peak torque and 250 hp of max power. The car costs around Rs 1 crore in the Indian market and offers a luxurious yet punchy ride.

