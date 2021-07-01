Klein Vision AirCar V5 Flying Car Completes Test Flight Between Airports in Slovakia

Flying cars, as much as we love, is hard to be thought to be real at least in the current climate. However, looks like the future arrived early. We have seen previous iterations and attempts at making a dual-purpose car, but none of them really, uhm took off. And that is what Klein Vision has changed with a promising flying car. The AirCar V5 by the Slovakian company, we assure is a different story for a few reasons.

While the flying car has already done its maiden flight which was a success with two takeoffs and landings and were completed with no glitches, the company has now achieved another milestone. The car has now completed a maiden flight between two airports, airborne for 35 minutes, marking a new chapter in dual-purpose vehicles. The flying car flew between international airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia.

The car is powered by a 140-hp BMW engine that outputs 140 PS proving that the technology can be accessible. Third, and most importantly, the car can transport into a fully functional aircraft in just 3 minutes. The AirCar V5 is a two-seat model that weights a 100kg over a ton and can carry an additional load of 200 kg per flight.

AirCar Prototype 2, the pre-production model, will be equipped with a 300HP engine and receive the EASA CS-23 aircraft certification with an M1 road permit. With its variable pitch propeller, the Prototype 2 is expected to have a cruise speed of 300km/h (162kt) and range of 1000km (621mi).

“Professor Stefan Klein is the world leader in the development of user-friendly Flying Cars.” said Dr. Branko Sarh, Boeing Co. Senior Technical Fellow. “The automated transition from road vehicle into an air vehicle and vice versa, deploying/retracting wings and tail is not only the result of pioneering enthusiasm, innovative spirit and courage; it is an outcome of excellent engineering and professional knowledge,” he added.

The AirCar can go from the ground to the sky with a takeoff of 300 m reaching speeds up to 200 km/h. But what’s even impressive is the stability and controllability that is available to any pilot. Following this Klein Vision also aims to deliver a model with a certified ADEPT, 300HP engine within the next 6 next month.

