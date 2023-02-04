Indian Railways sees a huge number of passengers travelling in trains every day across the country. The passengers travel in general, sleeper and ac classes. Each category of tickets comes with different prices according to the trains chosen. Moreover, reserved tickets in long distance trains can be booked under general quota or tatkal quota.

A passenger is allowed to book up to 6 tickets at a time in any of the classes. To book more than 6, one needs to follow special procedure and only after that a person can be allowed to book more than 6 tickets at one go.

Tatkal ticket booking can be done if a train ticket is not confirmed or during an emergency. A tatkal ticket costs more than the general quote tickets and one can only book them a day before their date of journey. Moreover, cancellation of confirmed tatkal tickets doesn’t give you any refund. As per Indian Railways rules, a maximum of four passengers per PNR can be booked on Tatkal e-ticket. A person is allowed to book up to 4 tatkal tickets on one PNR. Tatkal AC ticket booking starts at 10 AM while Non-AC ticket booking starts at 11 AM.

A passenger can book up to 24 tickets in a month from one user ID on the IRCTC website. This is allowed when the user ID is linked to Aadhar. If not, you are only allowed to book up to 12 tickets a month. Earlier the number of tickets allowed to book on a user ID without linking it to Aadhaar was 6, but the rule was changed last year and increased the number to 12.

If you are planning to travel extensively with your family in a month, make sure you go through these limits set by IRCTC and adhere to them. If not, special permissions must be taken according to IRCTC guidelines and only after that you will be able to book more tickets.

